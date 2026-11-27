MENAFN - IANS) Ranchi, Nov 27 (IANS) In a major crackdown on illegal opium cultivation, the Jharkhand Police, district administrations, and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have launched a special drive across 11 affected districts, using satellite surveillance to identify hidden cultivation sites in remote areas.

The initiative aims to eliminate illegal opium cultivation through a combination of technological monitoring, enforcement measures, and awareness campaigns among rural communities.

Special vigilance has been directed towards 11 districts, including Ranchi, Khunti, Chatra, Palamu, Latehar, Hazaribagh and West Singhbhum, where illegal cultivation has been reported.

For the first time, satellite imagery provided by the NCB is being used to identify suspected opium cultivation in inaccessible hilly and forest areas. Images of suspicious locations will be shared directly with the respective district police, following which teams will visit the sites for physical verification and destruction of the illegal crops.

The campaign is being implemented under the Central government's Narcotics Control Vision Document 2026-2029, which aims to completely eliminate illegal opium cultivation by December 2027.

In Ranchi district, the police and administration have launched an extensive awareness campaign to discourage villagers from cultivating opium. Eight specially equipped awareness vehicles have been deployed to different villages and will cover rural areas over the next month.

Through LED screens, loudspeakers and street plays, villagers will be informed about the harmful consequences of illegal opium cultivation and the legal provisions governing narcotic substances.

Special attention is being given to areas such as Bundu, Tamar, Sonahatu, and Namkum. Panchayat representatives, Mukhiyas, Gram Pradhans, and Mundas are also being involved to strengthen community participation and encourage villagers to adopt alternative agricultural activities.

Meanwhile, in Chatra district, the police and forest departments have intensified their joint operations. Drones and Geographic Information System (GIS) technology are being used alongside increased surveillance to identify illegal cultivation and encroachment on forest land.

The administration has warned that cultivating opium illegally or providing land to others for such activities constitutes a serious offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and can attract stringent punishment and fines.

Villagers have been urged to share information about illegal cultivation with the police or administration. Officials have assured that the identities of informants will be kept confidential.