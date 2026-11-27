MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) (NCP-SP) on Friday issued a three-line whip directing all its Lok Sabha members to remain present in the Lower House and back the party's stand during the upcoming parliamentary sittings beginning Monday, November 30.

The directive issued by Shirur MP and NCP-SP Chief Whip Dr Amol Ramsing Kolhe instructs party lawmakers to attend proceedings without fail from Monday, November 30, through Friday, December 4, 2026, citing "very important business" scheduled in the Lok Sabha.

The notice marks the directive as "most important" without specifying the exact legislative items or voting instructions on the face of the communication.

The NCP-SP's move comes after Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Thursday that the government has requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to reconvene the Lower House on November 30 and the Rajya Sabha Chairman to reconvene the Upper House on December 2 to transact essential government business.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat indicated the sittings are expected to run until December 3, subject to the exigencies of business, representing a continuation of the Monsoon Session-adjourned sine die on August 13 this year - rather than a fresh session.

The whip comes amid heightened political speculation and opposition mobilisation around a potential push for a delimitation-linked bill or constitutional amendment. Opposition parties, including the Congress, have also been summoning their MPs ahead of the sittings.

With eight Lok Sabha MPs, the NCP-SP holds notable leverage in parliamentary arithmetic. While the party opposed an earlier attempt to introduce a delimitation-related constitutional amendment in April this year, its working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule recently signalled openness to considering a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states, pointing to rising voter numbers and representation challenges in large constituencies.

Outlining her party's position, Sule noted Union Home Minister Amit Shah had previously floated a proposal to increase parliamentary seats by 50 per cent in every state.

"If all states are getting seats in an equal and uniform proportion, then there is no objection to considering it," Sule said, adding that the formula is acceptable to the NCP-SP "in principle" if it serves the broader national interest.

However, she stressed a crucial condition that the delimitation process must not be passed without implementing women's reservation.

She reiterated that her party's stance remains consistent with what it conveyed during all-party discussions three months ago.

Defending the practical necessity of redrawing constituency boundaries, Sule pointed to the massive demographic expansion in parliamentary segments across the country.

Citing her own Baramati constituency, Sule noted that voter numbers have swelled from 10–12 lakh to nearly 20–22 lakh, with several constituencies nationwide reaching 25 to 40 lakh voters. She highlighted the difficulty in serving such large populations with the existing Rs 5 crore MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund.

"Representation is a service. Imagine reaching 25 to 40 lakh people; even if someone were Superman or Batman, they couldn't reach everyone," Sule remarked, arguing that smaller constituencies are essential for effective administration and justice to local development.

While signalling issue-based openness on delimitation, Sule firmly quashed speculation regarding her party joining the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance or reuniting with the rival NCP faction.