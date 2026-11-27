MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Lashkar-e-Taiba founder and chief Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed has been hobnobbing with Pakistani politicians off late, and in his recent interactions, has heaped praise on Field Marshal Asim Munir and thanked him for the measures he has taken when it comes to religion in the country.

In Pakistan, it has been the norm for terror groups and their leaders to mingle with the political class.

Pakistan, despite denying links with outfits such as the Lashkar or the Jaish-e-Mohammad, has always backed these groups and used them in the battle for Jammu and Kashmir.

However, with Munir at the helm, it has become more brazen, with the Pakistan army chief encouraging such groups to come into mainstream politics.

An Indian official said that this is a well-thought-out plan that is aimed at giving the Lashkar credibility, while also raising the stature of Munir. The timing of this strategy is important. It comes at a time when the recruitment of the Lashkar has gone down.

Maybe not openly, but in hush-hush voices, several potential recruits have questioned the ability of the Pakistan army in protecting them, in case of another Operation Sindoor, the official said.

Talha Saeed, during a recent speech at the Islamic Studies Department of Punjab University, referred to Munir as Hafiz-e-Quran. He said that Munir is God's gift to Pakistan and under him Madrasas have been overhauled with the best facilities.

Saeed even lashed out at many social media users who were criticising Munir, while adding that these attacks were orchestrated.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that the army has been encouraging the Lashkar to be part of the mainstream. The Lashkar specifically formed the Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML) so that it could enter mainstream politics.

This helps it stay off the radar and not come under the watch of international organisations such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), the official said.

The Pakistani army chief may be in charge of Pakistan, but he does face severe opposition from Imran Khan's followers and supporters. His effectiveness was also questioned by many when India executed Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam attack.

With both the Lashkar and the Jaish suffering huge losses during the operation, many had become reluctant to join these groups.

Another official said that in the last week, this is the second time when a leader of a terror group has spoken favourably about the Pakistan army.

Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, a senior Jaish-e-Mohammad leader, clarified the position of the outfit with regard to the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Jaish and the Lashkar have both been accused of being used by the army to infiltrate the protests and incite violence.

Kashmiri said that his outfit is not part of the protest and that their Jihad was against India. He even went on to make an offer to negotiate between the protesters and the Pakistan administration.

Pakistan watchers say that, while these are clear attempts to bring such groups into the mainstream, Munir also wants an image change. Accused of using terror groups to battle groups such as the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), and the protesters in PoK, Munir needs to change that perception of using terror groups against the people of Pakistan.

Such statements by the likes of Talha Saeed and Kashmiri are clearly an attempt to give Munir an image makeover. On the other hand, legitimising these groups by bringing them into the mainstream also reduces the headache of the Pakistan establishment, as it protects them from international scrutiny, an official said.