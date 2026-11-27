MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 27 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who portrayed late NSG officer Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the 2022 biographical film Major, marked the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks by spending time with the martyr's parents.

Sesh took to his social media account to share a series of pictures and videos from his time with Major Sandeep's family. Sharing a picture with the martyr's father K. Unnikrishnan, the actor wrote,“I'm glad they smiled:) Will always be there for you both.”

In another earlier post, Sesh shared pictures with Major Sandeep's parents and wrote,“Love you Amma and Uncle. Promise to come see you more often.”

The pictures offer a glimpse into the close bond that Sesh has developed with Sandeep's parents, Dhanalakshmi and K. Unnikrishnan, over the years.

In one picture, Sesh can be seen sitting beside his father, affectionately putting an arm around him. Another picture shows him posing with both his parents at their home, while a third captures the actor sharing a warm moment with the women of the family.

The relationship goes beyond the actor portraying Sandeep on screen. During the making of Major, Sesh became closely associated with the Unnikrishnan family and has continued to remain in touch with them even after the film's release.

Sesh had earlier spoken about how the family eventually became his own. He had said that while he could not become Major Sandeep off screen, he could try to become his parents'“second son”.

Earlier, the actor had also joined the family in paying tribute to the 26/11 martyrs in Mumbai. In 2022, Sesh travelled to the city with Sandeep's family and attended the memorial service. At the time, he said he regarded the Unnikrishnan family as his own parents, while they treated him like their son.

Talking about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's story of courage, he was among the NSG commandos who fought the terrorists during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. Born on March 15, 1977, he joined the Indian Army in 1999 and later became part of the National Security Guard's elite Special Action Group.

During the 26/11 attacks, he was leading a team deployed at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai as part of Operation Black Tornado. As the operation unfolded, Sandeep and his team entered the hotel to rescue people trapped inside and neutralise the terrorists.

He led his team through the hotel and helped rescue hostages. During the operation, one of his fellow commandos was injured, and Sandeep helped evacuate him before returning to confront the terrorists. According to accounts of the operation, he continued to lead from the front despite the danger.

His final reported words to his fellow commandos became synonymous with his bravery and courage,“Do not come up, I will handle them.” He was unfortunately fatally wounded during the operation and succumbed to his injuries on November 28, 2008.

For his extraordinary courage and sacrifice, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was posthumously awarded the Ashoka Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.

–IANS

rd/