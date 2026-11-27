Vietnamese authorities have confirmed the arrest of a second female content creator as part of a widening crackdown on explicit livestreaming in the north of the country, following an operation reported on November 25.

The creator, known on TikTok as "Thao Baby", was detained alongside 19-year-old "Thi Nho". Both face accusations of hosting erotic livestreams and selling adult material online.

According to the details released, the women exposed their private parts during livestreams and used the broadcasts to draw donations from young viewers. They are also accused of using those same channels to sell private videos featuring themselves with their boyfriends.

Neither is a professional adult performer. Both worked as social media content creators who crossed into illegal activity, according to the authorities.

The pair became known on local feeds less for the content itself than for their attitude when confronted, with both showing little contrition during the police operation that led to their detention.

The case forms part of a broader push by Vietnamese authorities against creators who monetise explicit material through livestreaming platforms and private sales.