Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most loved and celebrated stars who makes millions of hearts beat with his starry aura, undying love for his craft, and dapper looks. He is the King Khan we all love, and there's no denying that. It would be no less than a dream to have Shah Rukh Khan perform at your wedding, right? Well, this dream came true for a couple who threw a lavish wedding extravaganza in Udaipur. Now, reports are going around that King Khan charged a whopping Rs 30 crore to perform at their wedding for merely 30 minutes.

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