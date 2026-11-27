This article gives you the lowdown on the best 7-seater cars available in India. We break down popular models like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Mahindra Bolero, and Renault Triber, covering their features, mileage, and safety specs.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga stands out as one of the best-selling 7-seater MPVs in the country. It flaunts a premium exterior with a 3D chrome grille and striking tail lamps. Passengers love the comfortable seats and spacious legroom. The car packs practical features like a 7-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, paddle shifters, cruise control, roof-mounted AC vents, and cooled cup holders. Maruti Suzuki prices this MPV starting from an ex-showroom tag of ₹8.85 lakh.

A 1.5-litre Smart Hybrid petrol engine powers the Ertiga, delivering 103 PS of power. Buyers get 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and factory-fitted CNG options. The company ensures safety with 6 airbags, Electronic Stability Program, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and rear parking sensors. The petrol manual variant gives a solid mileage of 20.51 kmpl, while the CNG version delivers 26.11 km/kg.

Mahindra Bolero rules both rural and urban markets in India. It sports a traditional, boxy, and rugged design. The SUV features tough metal bumpers and Mahindra's signature grille. The cabin keeps things simple but offers extreme durability. Mahindra equips it with a digital cluster, power steering, manual AC, power windows, and a basic audio system. The 7-seat layout makes it perfect for long journeys. Prices start at ₹8.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra packs basic safety features like an anti-lock braking system, dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, and rear seatbelts. A punchy 1.5-litre mHawk75 diesel engine drives this tough SUV. The engine churns out 75 BHP of power and 210 Nm of torque. Buyers only get a 5-speed manual transmission option. Even with its solid build and heavy metal body, the Bolero returns an ARAI-certified mileage of around 16 kmpl.

Renault Triber wins hearts with its compact size and brilliant space management. It gets an SUV-like stance thanks to heavy body cladding and roof rails. The interior features a dual-tone dashboard and a clever 7-seat layout. Owners can completely remove the third-row 'EasyFix' seats for extra boot space. The cabin boasts an 8-inch touchscreen system, push-button start/stop, rear AC, and a 6-speaker audio system. Renault prices this smart MPV at an ex-showroom cost of ₹5,80,875.

A 1.0-litre Energy petrol engine does duty under the hood. It produces 72 PS of power and 96 Nm of torque. Renault offers 5-speed manual and automatic gearbox options, along with a CNG variant. The Triber boasts a solid 4-star Global NCAP crash test rating. It comes loaded with 6 airbags, rear parking sensors, and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The company claims a mileage figure ranging between 18.2 to 20 kmpl.

Nissan Gravite enters the Indian 7-seater car market with a highly modern design. It shows off a signature grille and sharp LED headlamps. The modular cabin gets a premium finish. Users can easily remove the third-row seats for more cargo space. Nissan loaded it with smart features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and a digital instrument cluster. You can buy this MPV starting from an ex-showroom price of ₹5,73,400.