MENAFN - IANS) Christchurch, Nov 27 (IANS) India fast bowler Akash Deep opened up on his change of bowling plans during the first day of the second Test match against New Zealand at Hagley Oval here on Friday.

Akash course-corrected his lines from the first Test in Wellington to the second in Christchurch, bowling closer to the stumps in his first spell and later reaping the rewards with two crucial wickets on unplayable deliveries.

Akash picked 2-52 in his 21 overs as New Zealand ended Day 1 of the second Test at 246/5 from 85 overs. The seamer troubled the New Zealand batters and later picked up the prized wickets of captain Tom Latham and Rachin Ravindra.

"Yes, exactly, we knew today there was help for the fast bowlers on a Day 1 pitch. So we wanted to utilise that. For this, we knew how much we could bring the batsman forward and how much to make him play. So it was my self-realisation of how much we can make the batter play. So that was the plan in my first spell; I tried to make sure the batter plays 80-90% of the balls," he told reporters after Day 1 play.

Akash later went on to dismiss Latham and Ravindra in the space of a little over two overs as New Zealand went from 110/1 to 110/4, with Anshul Kamboj also removing Henry Nicholls for 16 in between.

He went on a good length to Latham as the ball angled in and held its line. Latham was forced to play, and he poked it for Rishabh Pant to grab it behind as the Kiwi skipper walked back for 59.

Akash later got Rachin through another jaffa. He angled one in from round the wicket to the left-hander as the ball seamed away for Rachin to poke behind to be dismissed for a nine-ball duck.

Meanwhile, Akash reflected on the team's performance on Day 1, emphasising the moisture at the start which hampered the pace of the ball. "It was fresh today, so it helped us. But in the first session, there was a bit of moisture, so the ball wasn't coming out with pace. So the edges were not getting carried.

"So after lunch, we decided to bowl the ball in a good area. So our plan was to put the ball in a good area and play with patience. So we did that, and we got three wickets (in the afternoon session)," he added.

Akash also used the crease well as he bowled from closer to the stumps. He reflected that it was to create doubt in batters' minds. "I was trying to bowl four balls from one place and two balls from there. That was to create doubt in the batsmen's minds. They were leaving a lot of balls. So I was going out a little to create doubt," he said.

Meanwhile, India's pace talisman Jasprit Bumrah tried a different run-up on Day 1 with a more conventional run-up than his usual bowling style. Speaking about him, Akash stated that he was trying it before the match too.

"He is Jasprit Bumrah. If he's doing it, there must be something. What can we comment on him? He was practising this kind of bowling before the match. Maybe he has some planning in his mind. That's why he's doing it," Akash added.