MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan is expected to hold the chairmanship of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) bodies in 2027 after the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) approved a draft decision designating the country for the role, according to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The draft decision was approved at a regular meeting of the EEC Council attended by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Daniyar Amangeldiev during his working visit to Russia.

Participants considered 48 agenda items covering key areas of Eurasian economic integration, including trade and economic cooperation, industrial cooperation, energy and the further development of interaction within the EAEU.

The Council also approved a draft agreement on the mutual recognition of organic product certificates among EAEU member states. The agreement is expected to facilitate the movement and sale of organic products within the Union's common market, reduce trade barriers for producers and strengthen consumer confidence.

In addition, the Council adopted the EAEU technical regulation "On the Safety of Synthetic Detergents and Household Chemical Products." The document establishes common safety requirements, including rules for conformity assessment, product identification and labelling. The regulation is scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2032.