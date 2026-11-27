Footage Of President Ilham Aliyev's Meeting With Estonian FM Posted On His Social Media Accounts (VIDEO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, has been posted on his social media accounts.
The post reads:
“President Ilham Aliyev received the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna.”
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