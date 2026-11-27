Malmö, 27 November 2026

This information is information that ZetaDisplay AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of Daniel Nergård, at 08:00 CET on 27 November 2026

- Full report attached and available at:

For further questions, please contact:

Daniel Nergård, President & CEO

Mobile: +46 73 633 57 00

E-Mail:...

Claes Pedersen, CFO

Mobile: +45 23-68 86 58

E-Mail:...





About ZetaDisplay

ZetaDisplay is a leading European provider of digital communication and retail media solutions, operating over 125,000 digital displays across 50+ global markets. The enables organisations to run data-driven communication across physical environments, combing technology, content and analytics to improve performance and unlock new revenue streams. ZetaDisplay is owned by the investment company Hanover Investors. More information about ZetaDisplay can be found on the group global website or for Investor relations at or for owner information at .

Attachment

ZetaDisplay AB (publ) Interim Report Q3 2026