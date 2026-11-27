(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 19 November 2026 to 25 November 2026 Share Buyback Program

On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased. Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 November 2026 to 25 November 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 47 653 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 19 November 2026 to 25 November 2026:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 19 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 41.05 41.30 40.75 246 300 MTF CBOE 2 000 41.05 41.30 40.75 82 100 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 20 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 6 000 39.92 40.15 39.40 239 520 MTF CBOE 2 000 39.92 40.15 39.50 79 840 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 23 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 500 39.72 40.00 39.35 218 460 MTF CBOE 2 500 39.70 39.95 39.30 99 250 MTF Turquoise MTF Aquis 24 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 909 39.53 39.80 39.15 233 583 MTF CBOE 4 251 39.55 39.80 39.15 168 127 MTF Turquoise 461 39.55 39.85 39.10 18 233 MTF Aquis 1 000 39.50 39.80 39.15 39 500 25 November 2026 Euronext Brussels 5 809 38.97 39.45 38.70 226 377 MTF CBOE 4 569 38.96 39.45 38.70 178 008 MTF Turquoise 724 38.92 39.25 38.80 28 178 MTF Aquis 930 38.91 39.25 38.70 36 186 Total 47 653 39.74 41.30 38.70 1 893 662

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 500 shares during the period from 19 November 2026 to 25 November 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 November 2026 to 25 November 2026:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 November 2026 700 40.79 41.00 40.65 28 553 20 November 2026 1 600 39.81 40.15 39.45 63 696 23 November 2026 200 39.60 39.60 39.60 7 920 24 November 2026 1 200 39.38 39.70 39.15 47 256 25 November 2026 800 38.89 39.00 38.70 31 112 Total 4 500 178 537





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 19 November 2026 400 41.35 41.40 41.30 16 540 20 November 2026 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 November 2026 600 39.90 40.00 39.80 23 940 24 November 2026 200 40.00 40.00 40.00 8 000 25 November 2026 200 39.30 39.30 39.30 7 860 Total 1 400 56 340

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 371 shares.

On 25 November 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 979 194 own shares, or 4.01% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment

p261127E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement