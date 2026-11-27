Bekaert: Update On The Share Buyback Program And The Liquidity Agreement
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
|19 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|41.05
|41.30
|40.75
|246 300
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|41.05
|41.30
|40.75
|82 100
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|20 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|6 000
|39.92
|40.15
|39.40
|239 520
|MTF CBOE
|2 000
|39.92
|40.15
|39.50
|79 840
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|23 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 500
|39.72
|40.00
|39.35
|218 460
|MTF CBOE
|2 500
|39.70
|39.95
|39.30
|99 250
|MTF Turquoise
|MTF Aquis
|24 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 909
|39.53
|39.80
|39.15
|233 583
|MTF CBOE
|4 251
|39.55
|39.80
|39.15
|168 127
|MTF Turquoise
|461
|39.55
|39.85
|39.10
|18 233
|MTF Aquis
|1 000
|39.50
|39.80
|39.15
|39 500
|25 November 2026
|Euronext Brussels
|5 809
|38.97
|39.45
|38.70
|226 377
|MTF CBOE
|4 569
|38.96
|39.45
|38.70
|178 008
|MTF Turquoise
|724
|38.92
|39.25
|38.80
|28 178
|MTF Aquis
|930
|38.91
|39.25
|38.70
|36 186
|Total
|47 653
|39.74
|41.30
|38.70
|1 893 662
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 500 shares during the period from 19 November 2026 to 25 November 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 November 2026 to 25 November 2026:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 November 2026
|700
|40.79
|41.00
|40.65
|28 553
|20 November 2026
|1 600
|39.81
|40.15
|39.45
|63 696
|23 November 2026
|200
|39.60
|39.60
|39.60
|7 920
|24 November 2026
|1 200
|39.38
|39.70
|39.15
|47 256
|25 November 2026
|800
|38.89
|39.00
|38.70
|31 112
|Total
|4 500
|178 537
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|19 November 2026
|400
|41.35
|41.40
|41.30
|16 540
|20 November 2026
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|23 November 2026
|600
|39.90
|40.00
|39.80
|23 940
|24 November 2026
|200
|40.00
|40.00
|40.00
|8 000
|25 November 2026
|200
|39.30
|39.30
|39.30
|7 860
|Total
|1 400
|56 340
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 28 371 shares.
On 25 November 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 979 194 own shares, or 4.01% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment
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p261127E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
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