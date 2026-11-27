19200 Mountain Track Rd., Orange, VA 22960

19200 Mountain Track Rd., Orange, VA 22960

19200 Mountain Track Rd., Orange, VA 22960

19200 Mountain Track Rd., Orange, VA 22960

19200 Mountain Track Rd., Orange, VA 22960

14.1± Acres. All-brick home. Two detached/garage/shop/storage buildings. Privacy & potential Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

- John NichollsFREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( ) announces the closing of bidding on a 3 BR/1 BA brick ranch style home w/walk-out basement on 14.1± mostly wooded acres, wrap-around deck off of sunroom, detached 24 x24 garage/shop and 4 x14 shop/storage building and potential for family subdivision and an accessory dwelling unit in Orange, VA on Tuesday, December 1 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“Offering the perfect combination of privacy, acreage, practical improvements and future potential, this property is ideal for those seeking a peaceful country residence, weekend retreat, hobby property or investment opportunity,” Nicholls.“Be here to participate live onsite or live online and bid your price.”“This 14.1± acre property offers a wonderful rural setting with access to the shopping, dining and services of historic Orange and Gordonsville, as well as regional destinations including Charlottesville, Culpeper, Fredericksburg and beautiful Lake Anna,: said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.This property may offer potential for a family subdivision and/or an accessory dwelling unit, subject to Orange County zoning regulations and applicable approvals. Additionally, the acreage is ideal for recreational use, selective timber clearing, or creating open space for farming or animals noted Wilson.The auction's date, address and highlights follow below.Date: Tuesday, December 1 @ 4:00 PM EDTLocation: 19200 Mountain Track Rd., Orange, VA 22960.3 BR/1 BA ranch-style brick home w/unfinished walk-out basement on 14.1 +/- mostly wooded acres in Orange County, VA.This home measures 2,304 +/- gross sf. (1,152 +/- finished sf. & 1,152 +/- unfinished sf. in basement) and features 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level. It also includes a kitchen w/island (all appliances convey including washer & dryer), living room, dining room, sunroom, attic, and unfinished walk-out basement w/wood stove..Wrap-around deck; handicap ramp (easily removable); gravel driveway.Flooring: laminate & vinyl throughout main level.Heating: electric baseboard and wood stove in basement; Cooling: central A/C supplemented with one additional A/C unit.Private well & septic system; electric water heater (recently replaced).Detached 24' x 24' vinyl-sided garage/shop w/10' ceiling and oversized 16' x 9' garage door; 20' x 20' carport; detached 14' x 14' cabin/outbuilding w/wood stove (ideal for shop or storage).Electricity: Dominion Energy; Internet: Fiberlync.This property may offer potential for a family subdivision and/or an accessory dwelling unit, subject to Orange County zoning regulations and applicable approvals. Additionally, the acreage is ideal for recreational use, selective timber clearing, or creating open space for farming or animals.“The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Wilson.For more information, call Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359 or visit .Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 58 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award-winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit or call 540-898-0971.

Tony Wilson

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group

+1 540-748-1359

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Bidding Set to Close on 3BR/1BA Brick Home on 14.1± Mostly Wooded Acres in Orange, VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg News Provided By Nicholls Auction Marketing Group November 27, 2026, 07:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Real Estate & Property Management, Travel & Tourism Industry



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