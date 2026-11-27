A voice speaking as the pet appears in 3.3% of pet brands' ads and posts. Not one of 893 active Meta ads is filmed from the pet's point of view.

- David Morneau

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pet brands have made the animal the star of their videos, yet almost none of them let the animal tell the story. That's the main finding of a new study by inBeat Agency, which analyzed 893 active US Meta ads and 1,679 organic Facebook, Instagram and TikTok posts from 24 direct-to-consumer pet brands, including The Farmer's Dog, Ollie, BarkBox, PrettyLitter and Zesty Paws.

A real animal appears on screen within the first second of about two in three videos, on every channel the study covered. Yet a voiceover or caption speaking in the first person as the pet appears in only 84 of the 2,572 ads and posts (3.3%). A shot framed as the pet's own point of view appears in just seven posts (0.3%), all of them organic. In 893 active Meta ads, the study found none.

"Pet brands have figured out that the pet stops the scroll. What almost nobody does yet is let the pet carry the message. In our sample, that's the most open space in pet advertising," said David Morneau, CEO and co-founder of inBeat Agency.

---- Paid pet UGC is a sales format ----

The study also found that pet brands use more creator-style content in their ads than on their own social feeds:

. 82% of the brands' Meta video ads look like user-generated or creator content, against 58% of their organic Facebook videos, 70% of their Instagram videos and 65% of their TikTok videos.

. 74% of those video ads name a concrete pet or owner problem, such as fleas, bad breath, hairballs or a picky eater. On the brands' own feeds, it's 26% to 29%.

. 45% of Meta video ads carry a discount, against 2% to 6% of organic videos.

In ads, the creator's job is to sell: name the problem, show the product working, close with an offer. On organic feeds, the same brands lean playful, with trends, skits and lifestyle clips.

---- The format with evidence behind it is the one brands skip ----

If the research is any guide, brands are leaving the pet's voice on the table to their own disadvantage. A 2025 study in the Journal of Advertising Research (Lavertu et al.) found that posts written in a pet's voice drew more engagement than the same posts written as a person, and raised people's willingness to pay. The effect ran through how sincere the pet seemed.

18 of the 24 brands in the inBeat sample used a pet voice at least once, so the format isn't unknown. It just remains rare: around 3% to 6% of videos on every channel.

---- About the study ----

inBeat Agency collected 893 Meta ads active in the US Meta Ad Library on November 16, 2026 (up to 40 per brand) and 1,679 organic posts published by the same brands between August 18 and November 16, 2026 (up to 30 per brand and platform). Each ad and post was labeled against the same set of definitions, covering who appears first, how quickly the pet appears, whether the pet "talks", whether the camera takes the pet's point of view, whether the product is used on camera, the opening hook and the offer. Shares describe ads and posts, not spend or results. Cross-channel comparisons use videos only.

The full pet UGC study, with charts, example ads and four tests for pet brands, is available on the inBeat Agency website.

---- About inBeat Agency ----

inBeat Agency is a creative growth agency in North America. It blends performance creative, paid social and creator marketing to launch campaigns that drive results for consumer brands. Its dedicated pet UGC agency team produces content with real pet owners and their pets for pet food, supplement, gear and care brands.

David Morneau

inBeat Agency

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Pet brands put pets in almost every video but rarely let them speak, inBeat Agency study of 2,572 ads & posts finds News Provided By inBeat Agency November 27, 2026, 07:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media



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