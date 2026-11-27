A red satin ribbon curls behind SnapFig's bronze-finish portrait bust on its black walnut base. The Black Friday sale offers 30% off five or more eligible personalized gifts through Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. AI-assisted artwork by SnapFig.

SnapFig's full-color half-body portrait captures the burgundy jacket and patterned scarf in the photo beside it. Shoppers who order one eligible gift during the Black Friday sale save 10%. AI-assisted artwork by SnapFig.

A full-body statue of a woman in an ivory dress stands beside wrapped gifts. SnapFig guarantees delivery by Dec. 24 in the contiguous U.S. for orders of this style placed by Cyber Monday, Nov. 30. AI-assisted artwork by SnapFig.

Bronze-finish busts, half-body portraits and full-body statues ordered by Cyber Monday, Nov. 30, will arrive in the contiguous U.S. by Dec. 24.

- Janson, Product Director, SnapFigNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SnapFig will close its Black Friday sale on Cyber Monday, November 30, 2026, with savings of up to 30% on eligible personalized gifts. The company is also guaranteeing Christmas delivery for three styles from the portrait sculpture collection it introduced earlier this month.The guarantee covers the antique bronze-finish portrait bust, full-color half-body portrait and full-body statue. Orders for these pieces placed on or before November 30 will arrive at addresses in the contiguous United States by December 24. The wider holiday sale includes personalized Christmas ornaments, photo keychains and pet keepsakes.What a portrait sculpture costs during the saleOne eligible item qualifies for 10% off, two for 20%, three or four for 25%, and five or more for 30%. A family choosing a single 15-centimeter bronze-finish bust, listed at $599, would pay $539.10 before tax and shipping.For a family buying two gifts, the 20% discount applies to both pieces. The $599 bust and a 15-centimeter full-body statue of one person, listed at $399, come to $998 together. With the two-item discount, the buyer saves $199.60 and pays $798.40 before tax and shipping. These figures use the listed U.S. prices for those sizes and configurations.Choosing a bust, a half-body portrait or a full-body statueTwo of SnapFig's product images show the same man in a burgundy jacket and a patterned scarf. On the bust, the buttons on the jacket pockets and the folds of the scarf are sculpted in resin with an antique bronze finish. The piece sits on a black walnut base. The full-color half-body portrait keeps the jacket's deep red and shows its lower pockets.For a family choosing a Christmas gift for Dad, the decision might come down to the jacket he wears in every holiday picture. If his children can spot him across the room by that familiar shade of red, the color is worth keeping. A full-body statue makes sense when the memory is in the way a person stood or what they wore from head to toe. One of SnapFig's full-length examples shows a woman in a long ivory dress, right down to the straps of her open-toed shoes.What to check in the digital previewWhen SnapFig introduced the collection on November 5, Janson, the company's product director, said,“The preview gives customers a chance to tell us which details matter before we make the sculpture.”A clear, well-lit photo gives the artist a starting point. For a bust, look for a picture that shows the eyes clearly, particularly if the person wears glasses. For a standing portrait, a photo that includes both feet shows how the subject carries their weight. Buyers can compare the digital preview with the photograph and ask for an adjustment if, for example, a scarf covers too much of the chin or the head turns farther to one side. The studio begins making the physical piece after the buyer approves the design.About SnapFigSnapFig is a personalized gift brand launched in 2025. The studio turns customers' photographs into made-to-order gifts, including portrait busts and statues, figurines of people and pets, keychains, ornaments and relief photo frames.

SnapFig

SnapFig

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SnapFig's Black Friday Sale Enters Its Final Days With Up to 30% Off Personalized Gifts News Provided By DreamMarket Limited November 27, 2026, 07:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.