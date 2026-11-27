Personal AI could enable deeper personalization while keeping private context under individual control and sharing only what each interaction requires

- Prithwi R. Thakuria, Founder & CEO of mEinsteinBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- mEinstein is developing a Personal AI architecture designed to support personalized digital experiences while keeping an individual's personal context under user control. The approach separates the intelligence used to understand an individual from the information disclosed to businesses and external services.The architecture addresses a growing challenge for the technology industry: delivering relevant, personalized experiences without requiring every business to accumulate increasingly detailed consumer profiles.“Personalization and surveillance became synonyms by accident,” said Prithwi Thakuria, Founder and CEO of mEinstein.“They don't have to remain that way.”The development comes as consumer research points to growing expectations for both personalization and stronger data protection.Salesforce's global customer research found that 73% of customers said companies treated them more like individuals than numbers, compared with 39% in 2023. The same research found that 71% were becoming more protective of their personal information, while 64% believed companies were reckless with customer data.In financial services, Deloitte reported that 72% of U.S. banking customers surveyed in August 2026 expressed concern about sharing information about their financial situation with generative AI systems.These findings highlight a challenge for organizations adopting AI-driven personalization: consumers increasingly expect relevant experiences while remaining concerned about how their personal information is collected, stored and used.mEinstein's approach centers on an architecture it calls the Algorithmic Self-Portrait. It is designed as a private, continuously evolving representation of authorized personal context across areas such as daily routines, health, finances, mobility, home, family and individual preferences.Rather than making the entire personal model available to external organizations, the architecture introduces a permission boundary between the individual's private context and enterprise systems.Through this approach, an external service could receive a specific answer, qualification, selected context or authorized action required for a particular interaction, rather than unrestricted access to the underlying personal information.The permission model is designed to define who can receive information, what may be shared, the purpose of access, its duration, applicable terms, revocation conditions and an audit trail.“ If my AI understands my finances, family, routines, preferences and goals, a retailer does not need that entire private context to help me buy a television,” Thakuria said.“It may only need my requirements, budget and permission to respond.”The architecture is intended to support a hybrid AI environment in which on-device processing can maintain persistent personal context while cloud-based and more computationally intensive AI systems remain available when required.Developments across the technology industry indicate growing interest in this approach. Apple's Apple Intelligence architecture combines on-device processing with Private Cloud Compute for more demanding requests. Google has also expanded its work on on-device AI capabilities.These developments reflect different approaches to balancing AI capability, processing requirements and privacy. They do not eliminate the need for cloud infrastructure or direct information exchange, but they demonstrate the growing role of device-based intelligence in personal computing.mEinstein describes its approach as personalization without custody. The objective is to allow an AI system to use relevant personal context on behalf of an individual without automatically transferring the complete underlying information to every organization involved in an interaction.For example, a travel provider may require travel dates, budget, destination preferences and relevant constraints to prepare an appropriate recommendation. A Personal AI could use broader private context to establish those requirements and disclose only the information authorized for that request.“The consumer's AI can know more, the enterprise can receive less, and the personalization can still be better,” Thakuria said.The approach does not seek to eliminate enterprise data collection, cloud AI or existing personalization systems. Instead, it introduces a distinction between the information an AI needs to understand an individual and the information an external organization needs to complete a specific service.mEinstein's architecture is intended to establish that distinction through user-controlled context and permission-based information sharing, positioning individual privacy and personalized digital experiences as compatible objectives.

Krati Vyas - Global Market Strategy Leader

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Personalization Without Surveillance: AI Gives Us a Second Chance News Provided By mEinstein November 27, 2026, 07:09 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Human Rights, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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