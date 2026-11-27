MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 27 (IANS) The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police on Friday launched searches at eight locations in Bihar and Jharkhand in connection with allegations of illegal property acquisition and suspicious land transactions involving RJD leader Surendra Kumar Suman, alias Bhagat Yadav, and his associates.

An EOU team from Patna, under DSP Pravendra Bharti, is conducting searches at five locations in Gaya district, one in Aurangabad, and two in Jharkhand. Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sushil Kumar confirmed the raids.

According to a complaint lodged with the authorities, Bhagat Yadav, a resident of Dobhi in Gaya district, allegedly amassed benami assets worth crores of rupees.

The complaint claims that land, flats and other properties were acquired in the names of his wife, Sunita Devi, son Aryan Kumar, several companies and associates to conceal their actual ownership.

It further alleges that he built a property empire spread over nearly 200 acres through illegal land occupation, extortion and other criminal activities.

These allegations are yet to be established and are currently under investigation.

The complaint reportedly lists several properties, including residential plots, flats and commercial establishments in Bodh Gaya, Sherghati and Barachatti areas of Gaya district.

The EOU searches are aimed at examining relevant property documents and collecting evidence to verify the allegations.

The complaint also refers to 23 FIRs allegedly registered against Bhagat Yadav at different police stations in Bihar and Jharkhand.

In Gaya district, these include cases lodged at Tikari, Rampur, Kotwali, Bodh Gaya, Sherghati, Dobhi and Barachatti police stations.

Other cases mentioned in the complaint were registered at police stations in Bokaro, Dhanbad, Dumri and Hunterganj in Jharkhand.

The cases reportedly relate to allegations of kidnapping, extortion, land grabbing and other criminal activities.

Officials are examining the documents and evidence collected during the searches. Further details are expected to emerge as the investigation progresses.

The EOU has not yet disclosed the findings of the ongoing operation or confirmed the extent of the properties allegedly acquired through illegal means.