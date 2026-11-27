MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 27 (IANS) A cybercrime accused, who escaped after allegedly firing at a police team in Asansol in West Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman district on Wednesday, was arrested on Friday morning following a brief exchange of fire with the police.

The accused, identified as Pratap Das, had been on the run since November 25, when he allegedly opened fire at policemen who had gone to his residence to arrest him in connection with a cyber fraud case.

Acting on a tip-off on Friday morning, investigating officers learnt that Das was hiding in an abandoned house in the Ismail area of Asansol. A team of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissariat subsequently raided the premises to apprehend him.

According to a police official, Das allegedly pulled out a firearm on spotting the police personnel and attempted to shoot at them. The police retaliated, during which the accused sustained a bullet injury to his right leg. He was subsequently arrested from the house and taken to a hospital for treatment, a commissariat official said.

On November 25, a police team had visited Das's residence to arrest him following the registration of a cyber fraud case at Asansol South Police Station. However, the accused allegedly opened fire at the team and managed to escape. No police personnel were injured in the incident.

Following the shooting, personnel from three police stations under the Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissariat, namely Asansol North, Asansol South and Hirapur, launched a joint search operation to trace the accused.

A police source said Das had allegedly been involved in criminal activities from a young age. He initially came under the police scanner for his alleged involvement in iron scrap smuggling and was later accused in a robbery case. More recently, he was named in a cyber fraud case registered at Asansol South Police Station.

Meanwhile, the arrest comes against the backdrop of another encounter involving an accused in Birbhum district earlier this month.

On November 13, constable Bishwajit Das of Santiniketan Police Station was shot while attempting to arrest Ratan Sheikh at Layek Bazar in Bolpur. Two days later, Sheikh was killed in an alleged police encounter at a brick kiln in the Uchkaran area near Charkol village in Nanoor.

The police had claimed that Sheikh opened fire at the personnel, forcing them to retaliate in self-defence.

The incident was the fifth encounter killing in West Bengal since July. Following the controversy, the state government ordered a CID probe into the Bolpur encounter.