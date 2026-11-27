Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah caught the attention of fans and commentators alike when he debuted with an unusual and stuttering bowling run-up on Day 1 of the second and final Test of the series against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Friday, November 27.

After opting to bowl first, Team India bowlers restricted New Zealand to 246/5 in 85 overs, with Tom Blundell and Glenn Phillips batting on 53 and 36, respectively, at Stumps on Day 1. The Kiwis were reduced from 77/1 to 110/4 in 44 overs before a 74-run partnership between Blundell and Daryll Mitchell (31) rescued the innings.

Blundell and Phillips' unbeaten 62-run stand for the sixth wicket steadied New Zealand through the final session and carried the hosts to Stumps without any further loss. For India, Akash Deep (2/52), Gurnoor Brar (1/52), Anshul Kamboj (1/56), and Washington Sundar (1/36) shared the five wickets to fall, while Jasprit Bumrah (0/37) went wicketless in his spell.

Also Read:New Zealand Finish Day One at 246/5 against India in Christchurch

How Did Bumrah Surprise New Zealand With His Modified Run-Up?

As Team India bowlers managed to put New Zealand on the back foot with disciplined lines and tight spells, Jasprit Bumrah surprised the hosts with a unique and unusual bowling run-up that broke away from his usual short, explosive approach.

The incident took place in the second session of Day 1 when Bumrah, who usually builds up speed smoothly from the start of his run-up, introduced an unexpected stutter and brief check in his stride before his delivery load-up and release.

Tom Blundell visibly appeared surprised by Bumrah's unusual approach, as the Indian pacer introduced a noticeable stutter before delivering the ball. The change in the run-up also caught the attention of fans and commentators, as he the pacer broke away from his usual smooth, accelerating stride to keep the batter guessing at the crease.

Interesting. Bumrah trying a new run-up today. Kanav Bali (@Concussion__Sub) November 27, 2026

Jasprit Bumrah, always cooking up something new ‍

Watch the 2nd #NZvIND Test LIVE on #SonyLIV & amp; #SonySportsNetwork Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) November 27, 2026

Though Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless across three sessions on the opening day of the second Test, the Indian pacer was bowling at an economy rate of 1.90 in 19 overs, meaning he still kept a tight lid on New Zealand's scoring, forcing batters into cautious defence and leaving few loose deliveries to hit even as the hosts rebuilt.

The 32-year-old's change in the bowling run-up underscored how willing he is to tinker with his rhythm and keep batters guessing even on a tricky surface at Hagley Oval, proving that even without a wicket in the column, his control and unpredictability remained central to India's bowling attack.

Bumrah's Old Bowling Action Sparks Nostalgia Among Cricket Fans

Jasprit Bumrah's change in bowling action on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand has sparked reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts recalling the Indian pacer's early bowling action from his Mumbai Indians days.

Taking to their X handles, several fans pointed out that Bumrah's modified run-up resembled the bowling action he used during the early stages of his career, particularly his initial days with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Some users compared his bowling action to that of his former MI teammate Mitchell Johnson and Ajit Agarkar.

Another section of fans questioned Bumrah's rhythm and bowling performance, with some suggesting that the pacer looked off-colour during the opening day's play, while a few made strong remarks about his form, especially after he went wicketless despite bowling 19 overs on Day 1.

@Concussion__Sub It's his old action when he debuted for MI back in 2015

— rishi (@charishimatic) November 27, 2026

@Concussion__Sub I am remembering his early days at MI. The very same action he had when he played against RCB on his debut…

— Harsh Raj (@harshrajsocial) November 27, 2026

@Concussion__Sub He started his domestic Career with similar bowling action

— Sravan Kumar (@SravanK77937932) November 27, 2026

@Concussion__Sub His delevery point is the main problem...he needs to correct that but if he do that he may not be that effective....

— Yours Truly Karan (@media0077) November 27, 2026

@Concussion__Sub This was his orignal runup.

— Sahil Sinha (@SSinha41885) November 27, 2026

@Concussion__Sub Bumrah looked complete off color in this Test at Hagley Oval.

— Mani (@manimutton) November 27, 2026

@Concussion__Sub He used to bowl with this run-up in his earlier days.....

— varun (@Varundixit45) November 27, 2026

@Concussion__Sub Mitchell johnson type

— Srikar aditya (@srikaraditya_) November 27, 2026

His OG run up. He's done. Mumbai Indians are done.

— Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) November 27, 2026

Run up on the right reminds me of young Bumrah from 2013

— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) November 27, 2026

his original run up. signs of its over just keep him away from cricket untill world cup

— (@s0urav27) November 27, 2026

Run-up on the right reminds me of Ajit Agarkar.

— Ajinkya Dhamdhere (@ajinkyasd) November 27, 2026

Starting few steps looks like Mitchell Johnson taking off and the there is no real change in the finish

— Common Man Files (@CommonManFiles) November 27, 2026

In his Test career, Jasprit Bumrah has picked up 239 wickets, including 16 fifers and 8 four-wicket hauls, at an average of 20.09 and an economy rate of 2.76 in 54 matches.

Also Read:Nathan Lyon Fears Spin Is A Dying Craft Ahead Of NZ Test Series Axe