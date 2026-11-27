MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Behind every medal and trophy is a young child discovering their potential and finding a sense of purpose through dance. Today, 13 young dancers from Odyssey Dance Studio had the opportunity to share their achievements and showcase their talents to President Dr Patrick Herminie during a courtesy call at State House.

Officially opened to children in August 2025, Odyssey Dance Studio currently has 18 young dancers specialising in Latin dance. Despite its relatively recent establishment, the studio has already achieved considerable success on the international stage.

At their first international competition, in South Africa, the young dancers won 38 trophies. In October, they competed in Botswana, bringing home 22 gold medals, nine silver medals, seven bronze medals and several trophies.

Meeting the young dancers, President Herminie congratulated them on their achievements and the dedication behind their performances, and encouraged them to continue pursuing their passion for dance.

The President also urged the children to remain committed to developing their talents, stressing the importance of giving young people opportunities to engage in constructive activities from an early age. He pledged his continued support for young talent, emphasising that nurturing their abilities helps to keep them from falling prey to social ills.

Speaking to the State House press, a visibly emotional Mrs Mandy Hoareau, Director of Odyssey Dance Studio, expressed her heartfelt appreciation to the President for his encouragement and the opportunity afforded to the young dancers to showcase their talents at State House.

She explained that the inspiration behind establishing the studio extended beyond teaching children how to dance. Her ambition was to create an environment where young people could channel their energy into something positive, develop their confidence and stay away from negative influences.

Mrs Hoareau also expressed her gratitude to the studio's sponsors and supporters, namely the Children's Fund, H. Savy Insurance and the Office of the First Lady, for their contributions to the development of the young dancers.

Looking ahead, Odyssey Dance Studio is preparing to host its own local dance competition, Ocean Motion, scheduled for December at the Anse aux Pins District Administration. The studio also plans to expand its repertoire by introducing ballroom dancing next year.

The courtesy call concluded with a commemorative group photograph with the President, capturing a moment the young dancers will long remember.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.Download logo