MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Seychelles has taken another step towards strengthening open, accountable and participatory governance following the validation of three key commitment areas covering food security, citizen participation and public accountability for inclusion in the country's Third Open Government Partnership (OGP) National Action Plan.

The validation session, held at the International Conference Centre of Seychelles (ICCS) on Friday 20 November, brought together representatives of Government, civil society, independent governance institutions and other stakeholders to review and discuss proposed commitments in the areas of agriculture, digital public participation and public accountability.

The session was organised by the Cabinet Office at State House, which leads Seychelles' participation in the OGP. The country joined the OGP in 2018 and has since completed two National Action Plan cycles.

The Third National Action Plan build on lessons from previous plans transparency, accountability, citizen participation and public service delivery. The Plan has been developed through a co-creation process involving Government, civil society and other stakeholders, including consultations undertaken during 2025.

Opening the validation session, Mr Chrystold Chetty, Alternate Chair of the OGP National Multi-Stakeholder Group, stressed the importance of ensuring that the OGP process produces practical and measurable results for citizens.

“The success of OGP should not be measured simply by the number of commitments we make, but by what we actually achieve,” Mr Chetty said.

He emphasised that commitments should have clear responsibilities, realistic timelines and measurable outcomes, and that public participation should go beyond consultation to provide citizens and civil society with meaningful opportunities to contribute to decision-making and monitor implementation.

Strengthening Agriculture and Food Security

The agriculture commitment, presented by Principal Secretary for Agriculture Mr Keven Nancy, brings together a package of reforms aimed at strengthening food security, resilience, stakeholder participation and the long-term development of the agricultural sector.

The proposed measures include the establishment of a National Agricultural Development Council (NADC) as a platform for strategic dialogue and coordination between Government, farmers, research and training institutions and the private sector.

Other proposed measures include greater use of renewable energy in agriculture; restructuring the Agriculture Department through the Seychelles Agricultural Development Agency (SADA) and Biosecurity Agency of Seychelles (BAS); and reviewing key legislation and policies governing the sector.

Discussions highlighted the need to strengthen market opportunities for local farmers, including closer links between agriculture and tourism; promote vertical farming, hydroponics, home and community gardening; encourage young people to consider agriculture as a viable career; and improve coordination between existing agricultural initiatives. Participants also stressed the importance of increasing public awareness of agriculture's contribution to national food security and economic resilience.

Expanding Citizen Participation Through Digital Government

The second commitment, presented by Mr Jude Louis of the Department of Information Communications Technology (DICT), focuses on establishing a National Government E-Participation Portal.

The proposed portal would provide a centralised, accessible and secure platform through which citizens, businesses, civil society organisations and other stakeholders could participate more directly in Government decision-making. It is envisaged to support public consultations, e-petitions, surveys, polls, discussion forums, participatory budgeting and other feedback mechanisms.

The proposed platform would enable Government to systematically gather and analyse public contributions and provide feedback on how citizens' views have been considered, thereby strengthening participation in policy development and supporting improvements in public service delivery.

During discussions, participants emphasised that the portal should be inclusive and accessible, particularly to young people, and should incorporate appropriate confidentiality and data protection safeguards so citizens can express their views and raise concerns with confidence. The initiative received strong support from participants.

Strengthening Public Accountability

The third commitment focuses on strengthening the National Integrity Coalition (NIC) as a platform for collaboration among Seychelles' independent governance and accountability institutions.

Presented by Ms Mumtaz Chaka, the commitment seeks to strengthen institutional capacity and access to specialised legal and technical support, while exploring a statutory framework for shared administrative support that preserves the independence and respective mandates of participating institutions. It also seeks to deepen engagement with civil society and strengthen public awareness of citizens' rights and available accountability mechanisms.

The NIC brings together institutions including the Ombudsman, Anti-Corruption Commission of Seychelles, Constitutional Appointments Authority, Electoral Commission, Information Commission, Media Commission, Public Service Appeal Board and Seychelles Human Rights Commission.

The commitment is expected to contribute to improved institutional support, stronger public and civil society engagement and greater public awareness of human rights, governance and accountability mechanisms, while reinforcing the principles of transparency, accountability, the rule of law and human rights.

Stakeholders Endorse the Three Commitment Areas

Following presentations, plenary discussions and stakeholder feedback, participants collectively endorsed the three proposed commitment areas for inclusion in Seychelles' Third OGP National Action Plan.

The validation marks an important milestone in the co-creation process. The commitments will now be refined and taken through the Cabinet of Ministers for approval before submission to the OGP Secretariat.

At the heart of the new Action Plan is a simple objective: to move open government beyond consultation and embed transparency, accountability and citizen participation more firmly into the everyday work of public administration.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.Download logo