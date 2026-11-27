MENAFN - African Press Organization)

With medals and accolades earned at some 11 international competitions, Diamond Dancers are setting their sights on even greater achievements. Their dedication to the performing arts received further encouragement today as President Dr Patrick Herminie welcomed the group to State House, pledging his continued support for the development of young dance talent in Seychelles.

During his interaction with the dancers, President Herminie commended them on their achievements and encouraged them to remain committed to their passion for dance.

The President also underscored the importance of initiatives such as Diamond Dancers in providing young people with opportunities to channel their energy and creativity into constructive activities. He emphasised the role such groups play in keeping children and young people positively engaged and away from social ills.

Established in 2015, Diamond Dancers currently have 53 students aged from four to 22, under the guidance of their founder and dance instructor, Ms Janie Tambou, who holds a diploma in performing arts.

Over the years, the group has earned medals and recognition at every international competition it has entered. Among its most significant achievements was second place in the overall rankings at the Global Dance Supreme competition in July, where the dancers' performances were assessed by a panel that included judges associated with The X Factor.

Speaking during the courtesy call, Ms Tambou described the visit as a source of motivation for the young dancers.

She said she believed the President's encouragement would inspire them to work harder, build on their achievements and approach future competitions with greater confidence.

Accompanying the young dancers were members of the Diamond Dancers committee, namely Ms Dania Corgat, Ms Debbie Sauzier, Ms Anzel Melanie, Ms Chantale Sinon, Ms Tambou and Ms Joena Joubert.

The young dancers also treated the President to a demonstration of their dancing skills and, in a light-hearted moment, the President joined them in reciting the group's motto.

Later in the day, the President received members of Odyssey Dance Studio for a similar courtesy call.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of State House Seychelles.Download logo