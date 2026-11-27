MENAFN - GetNews) Couples who divorce after 50 often overlook how Texas community property rules apply to decades of accumulated retirement savings, a costly oversight that family law attorneys say is preventable.

FRISCO, Texas - Nov. 27, 2026 - Gray divorce has risen sharply in recent decades. The divorce rate among adults 50 and older roughly doubled between 1990 and 2010, even as the overall U.S. divorce rate declined, according to research from the National Center for Family and Marriage Research at Bowling Green State University (BGSU). Adults 50 and older now account for nearly 40% of all people who divorce in the U.S., up from roughly 8% a generation ago.

That shift has changed what divorce lawyers deal with day to day. Couples who split after 20, 25, or 30 years of marriage are not untangling a few bank accounts. They are dividing a lifetime of accumulated wealth: pension contributions, 401(k) balances, IRAs, real estate equity, and investment portfolios that may have taken decades to build.

Texas adds a layer of complexity that many couples do not anticipate. Under Texas community property law, the portion of a spouse's retirement benefit earned during the marriage is generally community property, even if the account is in only one spouse's name. Premarital balances and other separate property interests may require separate analysis. This applies equally to a spouse who paused a career for the household and to one who was the primary earner.

Dividing an employer-sponsored retirement plan typically requires a qualified domestic relations order, or QDRO. For benefits from the Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS), a divorce decree alone does not divide the benefit for payment purposes. If a former spouse is awarded an interest, TRS requires a certified domestic relations order on its model form for orders entered on or after Jan. 1, 2015. TRS then determines whether the order qualifies. Processing times vary by plan and administrator, and this step is frequently overlooked until it becomes a costly problem.

Texas residents approaching retirement face particularly high stakes because divorce can require dividing pensions, 401(k) accounts, IRAs, and other retirement assets accumulated over decades. With retirement potentially lasting 20 to 30 years, the assets divided at divorce will shape both parties' financial security for the rest of their lives.

"Most people entering a gray divorce have no idea how their retirement accounts will be treated under Texas law," said a family law attorney at Albin Oldner Law, a Frisco-based firm whose attorneys include lawyers board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. "They assume that because an account is in their name, it stays with them. That is not how Texas community property works, and discovering that mistake late in the process is expensive."

The median marriage duration at the time of gray divorce is now 29 years for first marriages, according to the BGSU research. That means most couples in this category are dividing retirement accounts that reflect nearly three decades of contributions, employer matches, and compound growth. Retirement assets are often among the largest assets divided in a long-term divorce.

Albin Oldner Law advises clients in Frisco and across the Dallas-Fort Worth region on high-asset divorce, gray divorce, and the procedural steps required to divide retirement accounts properly under Texas law, including the QDRO process and the requirements that apply to TRS and other public employee plans. For more information, visit Frisco Divorce Lawyer.

ABOUT ALBIN OLDNER LAW

Albin Oldner Law is a Frisco-based family law firm serving clients across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The firm's attorneys are board-certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Practice areas include divorce (uncontested, contested, high-asset, and gray divorce), child custody and support, spousal maintenance, prenuptial agreements, adoption, and mediation.