MENAFN - GetNews)Not all patients qualify for disc replacement. See what a Spine Clinic Lewisville TX Artificial Disc Replacement Specialist checks. Visit her to learn more.

Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery of Texas, a spine surgery practice serving North Texas, has released new guidance for patients preparing to see a Spine Clinic Lewisville TX Artificial Disc Replacement Specialist. The guidance explains who may qualify for artificial disc replacement, what the first evaluation involves, and how patients can prepare for a productive visit. Chronic neck and back pain drives many Lewisville residents to search for answers, yet few know what to expect before they walk through the door. The practice created this resource to close that gap and help patients arrive informed.

Artificial disc replacement removes a damaged spinal disc and replaces it with a prosthetic device designed to preserve motion at that level. Unlike spinal fusion, which joins two vertebrae together, disc replacement aims to keep the spine moving naturally. Candidacy depends on several factors, however, and a Spine Clinic Lewisville TX Artificial Disc Replacement Specialist reviews each one carefully. Surgeons look at the number of affected levels, the health of the facet joints, bone quality, prior spine surgery, and how the patient responded to conservative care.

Research shows why that evaluation matters. A study published in The Spine Journal found that 43 percent of patients treated with cervical fusion would have met strict criteria for cervical disc replacement. A separate review in the Asian Spine Journal found that only 14.9 percent of lumbar fusion patients met strict FDA trial criteria for lumbar disc replacement. Those numbers show that candidacy for the neck and the lower back differs widely, which is why a Spine Clinic Lewisville TX Artificial Disc Replacement Specialist performs a personalized assessment before recommending any treatment.

"Patients often arrive at a Spine Clinic Lewisville TX Artificial Disc Replacement Specialist expecting a quick yes or no," said a representative from Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery of Texas. "We want them to understand that the first visit is an evaluation. We review imaging, examine nerve function, and talk through every option, including nonsurgical care, before we discuss whether disc replacement fits their condition."

Preparation helps patients get clear answers from that first appointment. The practice recommends bringing recent MRI or CT imaging, a list of current medications, records of prior treatments such as physical therapy or injections, and notes on when symptoms started and what makes them worse. Patients should also write down questions about recovery, activity limits, and how artificial disc replacemen compares with fusion for their specific diagnosis. A Spine Clinic Lewisville TX Artificial Disc Replacement Specialist can then use that information to build a more accurate treatment plan.

The guidance also encourages patients to ask about factors that may rule out disc replacement, such as advanced facet arthritis, spinal instability, osteoporosis, or active infection. Knowing these factors in advance helps patients set realistic expectations and avoid surprises later in the process. When disc replacement does not fit, a Spine Clinic Lewisville TX Artificial Disc Replacement Specialist can explain alternatives, including other minimally invasive procedures.

Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery of Texas continues to serve patients from Lewisville, Flower Mound, Plano, and surrounding North Texas communities. Residents who want informed, patient-focused guidance from a Spine Clinic Lewisville TX Artificial Disc Replacement Specialist can schedule an evaluation at the practice's Lewisville office to learn whether motion preservation makes sense for their condition.

To schedule an evaluation with Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery of Texas, call (972) 244-3491 or visit the practice's website.

Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery of Texas: Precision Spine Care. Motion Preserved. Clear Answers.

About Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery of Texas

Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery of Texas provides advanced, patient-focused spine care using minimally invasive techniques to relieve pain, restore mobility, and support long-term recovery.

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