MENAFN - GetNews)San Diego Flat Fee MLS lets home sellers list on Sandicor for one flat rate instead of a commission and keep more of their equity. Visit her to learn more.

Congress Realty, a licensed California real estate brokerage, has released new guidance showing how San Diego Flat Fee MLS listings help homeowners protect their equity in one of the most expensive housing markets in the country. The guidance explains how sellers can list their homes on the local MLS for a flat rate rather than a percentage of the sale price. For San Diego homeowners, that single change can mean tens of thousands of dollars staying in their pocket at closing.

San Diego home values remain far above state and national levels. According to the Zillow Home Value Index, the typical home value in San Diego reached $985,158 as of August 2026, compared with a California typical value of $764,158 and a national figure of $368,697. At a traditional 3 percent listing commission, a seller with a typical San Diego home would pay roughly $29,555 to the listing agent alone. San Diego Flat Fee MLS gives homeowners a way to keep much of that money while still reaching serious buyers.

A San Diego Flat Fee MLS listing places a home on Sandicor, the San Diego MLS, through a licensed broker. From there, the listing syndicates to major home search sites such as Zillow and Realtor, along with thousands of agent websites. Buyers and their agents see the home in the same database they already use every day. The seller pays a one-time fee and handles showings, offers, and negotiations directly, or chooses added support when needed.

"San Diego sellers have built real equity, and they should not have to hand a large share of it back at closing," said a representative from Congress Realty. "San Diego Flat Fee MLS gives homeowners full market exposure on the same MLS that agents use, at a fixed and predictable cost. Our job is to make that process simple, transparent, and fast, so sellers stay in control of their sale."

The guidance also points out that high prices raise the stakes for every pricing and marketing decision. Sellers who choose San Diego Flat Fee MLS should price their homes using recent comparable sales, invest in strong listing photos, and respond quickly to buyer inquiries. Clear disclosures and organized paperwork help keep escrow on track. Congress Realty supports sellers with state forms, disclosure access, and listing updates throughout the process through its California flat fee MLS listing servic.

Homeowners across San Diego, from Chula Vista to Carlsbad, now have more choices than the traditional commission model allows. San Diego Flat Fee MLS fits sellers who want professional MLS visibility without giving up a large percentage of their sale price. With over 20 years of experience in flat fee listings, Congress Realty continues to help California homeowners sell on their own terms.

Sellers ready to list their San Diego homes can start online and quickly get their property entered on the local MLS. For homeowners in a high-priced market, San Diego Flat Fee MLS offers a practical way to sell smart and keep more equity.

To list your home with Congress Realty, visit their website or contact their office directly.

Congress Realty: Flat Fee Listings. Full MLS Power. More Money in Your Pocket.

About Congress Realty

Congress Realty is a licensed California real estate brokerage that empowers property owners nationwide with affordable, transparent flat-fee MLS California listing services. With over 20 years of experience and thousands of satisfied clients, Congress Realty provides homeowners with the tools and support they need to sell their properties while retaining maximum equity.