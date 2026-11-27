MENAFN - GetNews) The Best of Bulgaria Roundtrip runs in April, May, July and October 2027, taking small groups from Rila Monastery and Melnik to Plovdiv and Veliko Tarnovo for €850.

Sofia - Nov. 27, 2026 - Penguin Travel has opened four new 2027 departures for the Best of Bulgaria Roundtrip, a seven-day Bulgaria tour that starts and ends in Sofia. Groups leave on 25 April, 30 May, 18 July and 17 October 2027. All four dates are open for booking at €850 per person.

The trip has an average rating of 4.76 out of 5 from 466 reviews. It covers a lot of the country in a week, moving from the monasteries and wine villages of the southwest through the Rhodope Mountains to the old towns of Plovdiv and Veliko Tarnovo.

On the first day the group drives from Sofia to Rila Monastery, Bulgaria's largest Orthodox monastery and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. After a stop at Rupite, where the clairvoyant Baba Vanga lived, the day ends in Melnik. It is the country's smallest town, known for its red wine and the sandstone pyramids around it.

The next morning starts at Kordopul House and its wine cave. The road then crosses the Pirin and Rhodope Mountains to Ribnovo, a village known for its wedding customs, including the bridal ritual called Gelina, before a night in Bansko. On day three, travellers ride the Rhodope Narrow-Gauge Railway from Avramovo, the highest railway station in the Balkans, and stop at the Cars of Socialism Museum in Peshtera on the way to Plovdiv.

Plovdiv gets a full day. The walking tour covers the Old Town, built during the Bulgarian Revival, along with the Roman Theatre, the Roman Stadium, the Church of St Constantine and Helena and the Bishop's Basilica.

Day five has the most stops. It passes through the Valley of the Roses and Thracian Kings near Kazanlak, with a visit to a Thracian tomb, then climbs to the Buzludzha Monument. The monument is closed to visitors at present, so the group sees it from outside. Weather permitting, the route continues over Shipka Pass to the Monument of Freedom, then to the open-air ethnographic museum at Etar, which recreates a traditional Bulgarian village.

The last full day is in Veliko Tarnovo, the former medieval capital. The group visits Tsarevets Fortress, the Patriarchal Cathedral and the Church of St Peter and St Paul, and the afternoon is free. On day seven the group transfers back to Sofia, arriving in the early afternoon.

The Bulgaria tour uses middle-sized three-star hotels with double rooms and private bathrooms. Some have no lift, so the company asks travellers to pack light. Breakfast is included every day, and a professional English-speaking guide stays with the group throughout.

Trip details



Length: 7 days, 6 nights, starting and ending in Sofia

2027 departures: 25 April, 30 May, 18 July and 17 October

Price: €850 per person, single supplement €180

Group size: 4 to 18 travellers

Included: transport, English-speaking guide, six nights in three-star hotels and daily breakfast

Not included: international flights, entrance fees of about €70, the wine tasting, other meals and drinks, insurance and tips

Extras: airport transfers outside the itinerary at €50 each way, and a small-group supplement of €150 per person for three travellers or €280 for two Flights home: Penguin Travel recommends booking departures from Sofia after 17:00



Full itinerary and booking for the Bulgaria tour:

About Penguin Travel

Penguin Travel is a Danish-founded adventure tour operator, established in 1989. Since then it has taken more than 180,000 travellers on small-group trips to over 100 destinations, from cultural roundtrips to expeditions in places few travellers reach. Its most off-the-beaten-path routes are in Africa and Central Asia. Groups travel with English-speaking local guides, and larger departures are also escorted by a Penguin Travel tour leader. The company is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) and has offices in Denmark and Bulgaria. Its trips can be booked online at penguintravel.