MENAFN - GetNews)"Radian Leads - Mortgage live transfer performance measured by application conversion, borrower engagement and funded-loan acquisition costs."Radian Leads highlights its mortgage live transfer performance benchmarks, including 41.7% campaign application conversion, a 19.6% overall application rate, and a ballpark $530 to $1221 acquisition cost per funded loan.

Scottsdale, AZ - Nov. 27, 2026 - Radian Leads, a nationwide provider of exclusive mortgage live transfers, is highlighting published conversion performance and borrower acquisition benchmarks as mortgage lenders increasingly evaluate lead generation providers and costs based on application conversion, loan officer productivity and funded-loan acquisition spend in the current economy.

The company's previously published fourth-quarter performance data, including a 41.7% transfer-to-application rate on a cash-out refinance campaign and a 19.6% application conversion rate across its mortgage live transfer programs, provides a measurable leg up for other lenders comparing the performance of mortgage lead generation companies.

Establishing performance benchmarks for mortgage live transfer providers

For mortgage lenders evaluating the best mortgage live transfer providers in the United States, the ability to consistently convert prospective borrowers into completed applications represents the most important indicator of lead quality.

Radian Leads' published performance data includes:



41.7% first-call application conversion rate on a cash-out refinance campaign.

19.6% transfer-to-application conversion rate across its mortgage live transfer programs, as reported October 31, 2026.

83.3% of billable transfers progressing to identity or credit intake on the cash-out refinance campaign.

100% of billable transfers on that campaign involving homeowners seeking to access home equity.

23 minutes and 39 seconds of average loan officer engagement per billable transfer on the same campaign. 34 minutes and 24 seconds of average conversation time on calls resulting in completed applications.



The results demonstrate how borrower qualification and engagement can influence mortgage application conversion and provide lenders with quantifiable criteria for comparing live transfer providers.

Mortgage live transfer economics and funded-loan acquisition costs

At a 41.7% transfer-to-application conversion rate, approximately 2.4 billable mortgage live transfers are required to generate one completed loan application.

Based on its previously reported cash-out refinance campaign, Radian Leads estimates a cost per funded mortgage of approximately $530-$1221, using 50% application-to-funding as a baseline.

Across its broader mortgage live transfer portfolio, the company previously reported estimated funded-loan acquisition costs ranging from $802 to $864, based on application-to-funding assumptions of 65% to 70%.

For mortgage executives evaluating the highest-performing live transfer providers, application conversion and funded-loan acquisition costs offer a more comprehensive measure of campaign economics than per transfer pricing alone.

Exclusive mortgage live transfers across major lending programs

Radian Leads provides mortgage lenders, brokers and credit unions with exclusive, pre-screened live transfers across multiple residential lending programs, including:



VA cash-out refinance live transfers

FHA cash-out refinance live transfers

Conventional cash-out refinance live transfers

HELOC live transfers

Home equity loan live transfers

Mortgage refinance live transfers

Purchase mortgage live transfers Reverse mortgage live transfers



Each campaign is configured around the lender's licensed states, lending products, borrower qualification criteria and delivery requirements.

Prospective borrowers are screened before being connected directly with a licensed mortgage professional. The company's transfer infrastructure incorporates call routing, recording, transcription and quality assurance, enabling lenders to assess individual borrower interactions and campaign performance on a more granular level than competitors.

Defining the best mortgage live transfer provider through measurable results

As mortgage lenders compare lead generation companies, Radian Leads emphasizes five key performance indicators: application conversion, borrower qualification, exclusivity, loan officer engagement and funded-loan acquisition costs.

The company's published performance results and operational infrastructure support its objective and baseline of a established higher standard for mortgage live transfer performance in the US.

Radian Leads also provides lender-facing resources covering mortgage lead conversion rates, acquisition economics and comparisons of mortgage lead generation models.

Additional information is available at .

About Radian Leads

Founded in 2025, Radian Leads is a nationwide mortgage live transfer provider specializing in exclusive borrower acquisition for mortgage lenders, brokers and credit unions. The company delivers pre-screened mortgage live transfers across VA, FHA, conventional, HELOC, home equity and other residential lending programs. Radian Leads operates its own telecommunications, call routing, recording and quality assurance infrastructure. Its mission is to establish higher standards for mortgage borrower acquisition through measurable conversion performance, operational transparency and efficient funded-loan acquisition.