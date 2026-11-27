MENAFN - GetNews)"“Churches carry a message that matters, but many still rely on printed bulletins and email lists to share it. Our AI church app maker lets any pastor, staff member or volunteer describe the app their congregation needs and see it working in minutes, or begin with a ready-made church app built for ministry. With AI and no-code, every church, from a new plant to a multi-campus network, can stay connected with its members all week long.” - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder & CEO, Appy Pie"Appy Pie's AI church app maker lets churches build an Android and iOS app by chat or from a ready-made church app, with sermons, events and giving.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - Nov. 27, 2026 - Appy Pie, the no-code AI platform behind more than 10 million apps since 2016, continues to help churches and ministries stay connected with their congregations through its AI church app maker. Church leaders describe their church in plain English, and the AI church app builder creates a branded Android and iOS app with sermons, events and RSVP, prayer requests, a Give button and member sign-in — along with a web admin page where staff manage it all. Churches that prefer a head start can instead begin from Church Connect, a ready-made church app, and make it their own.

Building through conversation starts with a single message explaining who the app is for and what members should do in it. The AI asks a few multiple-choice questions if anything is unclear, then writes the screens, member sign-in, a backend and an admin page. Pastors and staff can open the app on their own phone by scanning a QR code with the Appy Pie Preview app, and request changes in the same chat — a new screen, a different field or the church's own colours and logo. Every change is saved as a restore point, so nothing is lost.

To make getting started even easier, Appy Pie offers six starting prompts tailored to common ministries: a community church app, a youth ministry app, a small groups app, a worship team app, a missions app and a church plant app. Leaders copy the prompt that fits, change the details and paste it in. One app can also combine several of these, carrying youth, small groups and worship screens inside a single community church app.

For churches that want a finished app from day one, Church Connect in the Appy Pie Marketplace includes this Sunday's services with directions, sermons organised by series, events with RSVP, a prayer wall with staff review, small groups, giving by fund and a web admin panel. With one click on Re-create for me, a church receives its own copy of the app, ready to rebrand and adjust through the same chat.

Every church app can include a sermon list with title, speaker, date and a YouTube or audio link; upcoming services and events with one-tap RSVP; a private prayer request form that sends requests to the admin page rather than a public feed; and a Give button that opens the church's existing online giving page, so its giving platform continues processing gifts as it does today. Member sign-in supports email and password, with Google and Apple sign-in available. Push notifications through Firebase reach members' phones, and churches can ask for small groups lists, ministry directories and more. Staff add sermons and events on the admin page with no new app release, and the app's real source code can be reviewed and exported to GitHub.

Once the first version is working, churches keep growing their app one request at a time. Popular additions include a campus picker for multi-site churches, a second language such as Spanish with a language switch, small group join requests, a volunteer rota where people confirm or decline a Sunday slot, push reminders the evening before an event, a staff-only photo feed of church life, and a Kids Check-In button that links to the church's existing check-in page.

The church app maker supports community, Baptist, Catholic, Methodist, Pentecostal and non-denominational churches, as well as youth and college ministries, small groups, worship teams, missions and church plants. It serves senior pastors replacing printed bulletins, youth pastors who need push alerts instead of email threads, communications directors coordinating several campuses, volunteer coordinators, mission trip leaders and church plant founders who need an app before they have a building. Each app is published to Google Play and the Apple App Store under the church's own name and developer accounts.

To create a church app, visit .

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie is a global no-code AI platform headquartered in Noida, India, with offices in the United States and United Kingdom. Its suite of tools includes the App Builder, AI App Generator, Website Builde, and AI Website Builder Trusted by 10 million+ users in 150+ countries with over 100,000 apps live on Google Play and the Apple App Store, Appy Pie is committed to making technology accessible to everyone, regardless of technical ability or budget. The platform is GDPR-compliant, HIPAA-ready, SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certified.

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