MENAFN - GetNews)""Recraft Crisp Upscale closes a gap in image production pipelines - getting generated images to print or web resolution without quality loss. Seed TTS 3.0 brings 543 voices across 119 languages with line-level delivery control, which is a meaningfully different capability from basic TTS. And Seed Audio 1.5 adds prompt-described speech with ambient layering and video dubbing in one call. Three different production problems, one platform." - Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO, Pixazo"Three new APIs now live on Pixazo - AI-powered image upscaling from Recraft, a 543-voice text-to-speech engine covering 119 languages from BytePlus, and a prompt-driven speech and ambient audio generator with video dubbing support.

NOIDA, Uttar Pradesh, India - Nov. 27, 2026 - Pixazo announced the addition of three new APIs to its platform: Recraft Crisp Upscale API, Seed TTS 3.0 API, and Seed Audio 1.5 API. The additions expand the platform's capabilities across image processing and audio generation, all accessible via a single Pixazo API key.

Recraft Crisp Upscale is Recraft's AI-powered image upscaling API, designed to raise image resolution while cleaning up edges and fine detail for web and print-ready output. It accepts PNG, JPG and WEBP inputs and returns a higher-resolution WEBP or PNG — making it suited to production pipelines where generated or existing images need to be enlarged without loss of sharpness. The model handles both photographic and illustrated content, covering use cases from product imagery upscaling to design asset preparation. Billing is per image.

Seed TTS 3.0 is BytePlus's latest text-to-speech model, now available on Pixazo. It converts text inputs of up to 10,000 characters per request into speech across 543 preset voices, with each voice capable of speaking 119 languages and dialects. Beyond standard voice selection, the model supports inline audio direction tags — such as [whispering] or [laughs] — applied line by line within the script, as well as a voice_instruction parameter for setting the overall tone of the output. Speed, volume and pitch are individually adjustable. The combination of broad language coverage, a large preset voice library and per-line delivery control makes it suited to multilingual narration, virtual assistant audio, and content dubbing workflows.

Seed Audio 1.5, also from BytePlus, takes a different approach to audio generation: rather than selecting from a preset voice library, it generates speech from a natural-language prompt that describes the voice, language, emotion and pace required. The model can layer sound effects and background ambience around the speech within a single call, and supports reference-based generation using 1 to 6 voice reference samples to match a specific speaker. A video-to-audio endpoint enables video dubbing — generating synchronized speech audio from a video input. Output is delivered in WAV or MP3 at sample rates up to 48,000 Hz, with adjustable speed, volume and pitch.

All three APIs are accessible via a single Pixazo API key alongside the platform's full catalog of image, video, audio and 3D generation APIs, with per-output billing and no prepaid bundles or minimum commitments required.

About Pixazo

Pixazo is a next-generation generative AI platform that enables individuals and businesses to create images, videos, audio and 3D assets using advanced AI models. Pixazo is a brand of Appy Pie LLP, focused on building creator-first tools that make content production faster, easier, and more accessible worldwide.

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