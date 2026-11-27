MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was highlighted by Politico, according to Ukrinform.

Following a meeting with Rutte, which took place on Wednesday evening at the Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, the White House and NATO issued a joint statement. It states that the parties discussed the importance of Russia avoiding any actions that could lead to an escalation of the war, as well as the need to reach a peaceful settlement as soon as possible.

However, a few hours later, Trump published his own version of the statement on the social media platform Truth Socia, adding the word 'Ukraine' to it.

“We also talked about, at length, the importance of Russia and Ukraine avoiding any actions that intentionally, or unintentionally, expand the War — and the importance of obtaining a peaceful resolution to the War, as rapidly as possible!” he stated.

In doing so, Trump altered the wording, extending the call to refrain from actions that escalate the war to both sides.

A NATO spokesperson, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the publication that the original text had been officially agreed upon by both sides. This suggests that Trump unilaterally made changes to the joint statement after the fact.

and Rutte urge Putin not to expand war in Ukrain

It is noted that he has recently been showing a more favourable attitude towards Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, whom he refers to as a“friend”.

As reported by Ukrinform, following their meeting in Florida on 25 November, Trump and Rutte issued a joint statemen calling on Russia to refrain from actions that could escalate its war against Ukraine.

Photo: The White House