MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform, citing the Izium City Military Administration on Telegram.

“Today, during the night of 26–27 November 2026, the enemy launched a combined strike on the town of Izium. At approximately 23:30, a strike—presumably from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS)—hit the IPZ area. As a result of the attack, several blocks of flats, administrative buildings, a utility company building and several vehicles were reportedly damaged, and a fire broke out,” the post states.

According to the Municipal Military Administration, later, at approximately 00:24 on 27 November 2026, strikes by attack drones caused a fire in a utility building, damaged neighbouring private houses in the area of the railway market, and struck a block of flats in the southern part of Izium, resulting in a fire.

At present, six people are known to have been injured; they have been provided with the necessary medical care.

Details regarding the consequences of the shelling are being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, a fire broke out in a production buildin following an attack on an infrastructure facility in Zaporizhzhia.

Photo: Izium City Council / Telegram