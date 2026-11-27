As reported by Ukrinform, 124 combat engagements took place on the front line on 26 November. In particular, in the Pokrovsk direction, Russian troops carried out 16 assaults, losing 60 personnel.

Furthermore, as of 27 November, Ukrainian defenders had already destroyed 12,514 (+2) enemy tanks, 26,003 (+11) armoured fighting vehicles, 52,858 (+33) artillery systems, 2,306 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,772 (+1) air defence systems, 456 aircraft, 356 helicopters, 3,243 (+14) ground-based robotic systems, 622,317 (+1,315) operational-tactical-level drones, 5,278 cruise missiles, 36 ships/boats, 2 submarines, 180,752 (+658) vehicles and tankers, and 4,951 (+8) units of specialised equipment belonging to the Russian Federation's armed forces.

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