MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

A storm sweeping across the eastern United States on November 26 disrupted air travel, resulting in more than 2,900 flight delays and cancellations nationwide.

A total of 2,462 flights were delayed and another 459 were canceled across the country, according to reported figures.

The disruption coincided with the Thanksgiving holiday period, one of the busiest times of the year for passenger air travel in the United States, leaving thousands of travelers facing delays and changes to their travel plans.

A day earlier, states of emergency had been declared in New York and New Jersey ahead of forecasts of heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The adverse weather conditions threatened to further disrupt holiday travel as millions of Americans were preparing to travel to spend Thanksgiving with family and friends.