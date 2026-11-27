MENAFN - AzerNews) Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The parliament of Germany's North Rhine-Westphalia state approved stricter school regulations on November 25, including a ban on clothing that completely covers students' faces, Der Spiegel reports.

Under the new rules, schools across the state will be granted additional powers to address violence, threats and serious disruptions caused by students. The legislation also explicitly prohibits pupils from wearing garments that fully conceal their faces.

The new measures are part of the Law on Strengthening Equality in Education and Promoting Democratic Values.

"Communication is not only about perceiving spoken words. It also requires recognizing body language, particularly facial expressions," the draft legislation states in explaining the rationale behind the face-covering ban.

Accordingly, students will be required to attend classes in appropriate clothing and refrain from wearing anything that conceals their faces and hinders identification and communication.

Exceptions will be made for certain protective face coverings, including respiratory masks used during chemistry lessons or worn for medical reasons.

The legislation also expands the authority of school administrations to respond promptly when there are specific indications of serious disruptions to the educational process or potential security risks. Under a graduated system of disciplinary measures, students may be suspended from classes for up to four weeks.

The decision to introduce an explicit legal provision was driven by the need to eliminate legal uncertainty for school principals.

Germany has previously seen conflicting court rulings on the issue. In late 2024, the Administrative Court of Düsseldorf upheld a vocational college's decision to exclude a 17-year-old student wearing a niqab from classes. However, courts in other federal states have sometimes ruled in favour of students due to the absence of explicit legislative provisions.

Similar legal restrictions on face-covering clothing in schools are already in force in several other German federal states, including Bavaria, Lower Saxony, Baden-Württemberg and Hamburg.