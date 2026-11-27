MENAFN - The Conversation) This week, a New South Wales Supreme Court jury found former police officer Beau Lamarre-Condon guilty of murdering Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The unanimous verdict – reached in just two hours – rejected his claim that he killed Baird in self-defence. Lamarre-Condon's legal team are yet to say if they will appeal the conviction.

Baird had ended contact with Lamarre-Condon months before the killings in February 2024, following a short, non-exclusive relationship. The jury accepted that Lamarre-Condon then broke into Baird's home and used his police-issue pistol to shoot him and his new partner, Luke Davies, through a bedroom door as Davies tried to call triple zero.

Much of the coverage has described this as a“double murder”. It was.

But, it was also a domestic homicide: separation, jealousy, a sense of entitlement to a former partner, and access to a firearm are among the most well-recognised risk factors for intimate partner homicide.

The only thing that sets this case apart is that it happened between two men. That matters, because it shows how narrow our picture of domestic violence can be.

The effect on women

Let's be clear from the outset: intimate partner violence is overwhelmingly gendered. It has been described as a national crisis, with one in four of Australian women and one in 14 of men experiencing it since the age of 15.

Intimate partner homicide is the most common type of murder in Australia. In 2024–25, domestic homicide took the life of one woman every 11 days, and one man every 26 days. Separation, as in Jesse Baird's case, is a time of heightened risk.

Most of this violence is perpetrated by men against women, and children are harmed too, both directly and by living with it. So, it makes sense that our laws, services, and public campaigns focus on male violence against female partners. Decades of feminist advocacy built that response, and it saves lives.

Nothing here argues for diverting attention or funding from women and children. But a framework built around one type of victim can leave others outside it.

Violence in LGBTQIA+ relationships

LGBTQIA+ people experience higher rates of intimate partner and family violence than other Australians. Some research suggests their rates are as high or higher than those of cisgender heterosexual women.

In Private Lives 3, the largest survey of its kind in Australia, 41.7% of LGBTQIA+ respondents said they had experienced intimate partner violence. When the survey asked about specific behaviours, such as financial and emotional abuse, that figure rose to 61%.

A meta-analysis specifically looking at men who have sex with men pooled 52 studies with about 32,000 participants. About 33% had experienced intimate partner violence, and about 29% reported using it.

Read more: LGBTQ+ people are being ignored in the national discussion on family and sexual violence

Emotional abuse was the most common form (33% experienced, 41% used), then physical violence (17% and 12%) and sexual violence (9% and 4%).

Much of the abuse reported among LGBTQIA+ people looks familiar: control, isolation, threats, physical violence. But there are distinct tactics too, such as threatening to“out” a partner to family, friends or an employer.

LGBTQIA+ victim-survivors also face real barriers to getting help. Many fear discrimination. Many services are designed and funded to support women escaping men's violence, so a gay man or a woman abused by her female partner may not see a place for themselves. Some may not recognise what is happening to them as domestic violence at all.

The Lamarre-Condon case adds another layer. The perpetrator was a serving police officer, and he used his service weapon. For communities whose trust in police has long been fragile, that matters. When the person you might report to looks like the person who hurt you, help can feel out of reach.

When women are the offenders

The other case that belongs in this conversation is Erin Patterson.

In July 2023, she murdered three members of her family: her parents-in-law, Don and Gail Patterson and her husband's aunt, Heather Wilkinson. She also attempted to murder Ian Wilkinson.

In October 2026, the Victorian Court of Appeal dismissed her appeal and resentenced her to life in prison without parole. Her team has since indicated they will try to appeal both her sentence and conviction in the High Court.

This was family violence.

Patterson had separated from her husband, Simon, years earlier, and the victims were his family.

Yet across the investigation, the trial and the appeal, it has rarely been described that way. Instead it became the“mushroom murder”: a true-crime puzzle, a small-town tragedy, an international media spectacle.

That framing is not accidental. Women who kill within their families are often treated as aberrations: mad, bad, or inexplicable. Their violence is seen as so far outside the norm that it doesn't fit the categories we use for men.

But women can be controlling, manipulative and violent, often in ways that are less visible than men's. When we fail to name their offending as family violence, we miss the patterns that come before it, and we overlook the people they harm.

A bigger conversation

The Lamarre-Condon and Patterson cases are very different, but they share a common thread: neither fits the picture most of us carry of domestic and family violence. That picture is accurate for most victims, but it isn't complete.

Naming violence accurately is the first step to preventing it. That means better data on LGBTQIA+ victims and on women who offend, services that are visibly inclusive, and risk assessment that focuses on the dynamics of a relationship rather than who is in it.

Women and children must remain at the heart of our response. But every victim deserves to be seen.