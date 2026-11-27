MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) is considering providing up to $75 million to finance ADM Global's automotive manufacturing projects in Uzbekistan, including a vehicle assembly plant in the Jizzakh region for hybrid and electric cars produced by Chinese brands.

According to the EDB, the proposed financing would support the construction of a small-scale vehicle assembly complex with an estimated total investment of $94 million. The facility will be developed by ADM JIZZAKH JSC, a member of ADM Global.

The company's broader project plans also include establishing a research and development (R&D) center, developing a passenger car under Uzbekistan's national DOST brand, and building a Class A warehouse complex covering approximately 100,000 square meters.

The EDB and ADM JIZZAKH have signed a memorandum of cooperation aimed at strengthening the technological and research capabilities of Uzbekistan's automotive industry.

The planned R&D center will focus on vehicle design, computer modeling, prototyping and testing. It will also conduct applied research, support the introduction of engineering technologies and provide professional training for specialists.

Deputy Chairman of the EDB Management Board, Alexey Skatin, said the bank's participation in the projects could help expand production capacity, create jobs, and increase demand for locally manufactured automotive components.

He also highlighted the DOST project, noting that it would give Uzbek engineers practical experience in vehicle development, from design and prototyping to testing.

ADM Global Deputy General Director Murod-Mirza Sharipov said the company's strategy extended beyond increasing vehicle production to developing an integrated automotive ecosystem encompassing manufacturing, engineering, research, and logistics infrastructure.