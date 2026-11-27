MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on Georgian insurer TBC Insurance JSC's Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Positive from Stable, while affirming both ratings at 'BB'.

According to Fitch, the revision follows a similar action on TBC Bank JSC's rating on November 12 and reflects the agency's view that the bank's strengthening credit profile could improve TBC Insurance's asset quality, given the insurer's significant investment concentration in bank deposits.

The affirmation reflects the company's high investment risk, moderate reserving risks and use of reinsurance, as well as its leading position in Georgia's domestic insurance market, adequate capitalization and solid financial performance.

Fitch said TBC Insurance's asset quality is linked to the rating of TBC Bank JSC ('BB'/Positive), as the insurer has significant exposure to the bank through cash, deposits and bonds. These instruments accounted for 48% of the insurer's investments and 70% of its capital at the end of the first half of 2026, compared with 55% and 82%, respectively, at the end of 2025.

The insurer's sovereign exposure remained limited, accounting for 1.6% of its capital at the end of the first half of 2026, down from 5.8% at the end of 2025.

"Fitch assesses TBC Insurance's standalone credit quality below the implied IFS rating of 'bb+'‌, due to its investment and asset risk, which has a stronger impact on the IFS rating than the weighting would suggest," the rating agency's statement says.

TBC Insurance is a leading life and non-life insurer in Georgia, with an overall market share of 18.8% at the end of 2025. Its business profile reflects a strong domestic market position, good business diversification and a moderate risk profile, although its operating scale is smaller than that of some regional peers.

The company's capital position, measured by Fitch's Prism Global model, remained in the 'Adequate' category at the end of 2025. Fitch expects capitalization to continue supporting the ratings. However, substantial dividend distributions constrain capital growth and add volatility to the solvency margin.

Fitch said the Outlook could be revised to Stable if TBC Bank JSC's Outlook is also revised to Stable. A sustained deterioration in TBC Insurance's capital position, indicated by a Prism score falling below 'Somewhat Weak', could also lead to negative rating action.

Positive rating action could follow a sustained improvement in asset quality, potentially driven by an upgrade of TBC Bank JSC's IDR, provided the insurer maintains adequate capital. This would be reflected in an 'Adequate' Prism score and a regulatory solvency margin with substantial buffers above minimum requirements.