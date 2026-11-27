MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The inclusion of the Zangezur Corridor in the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) was discussed at the third meeting of the High-Level Transport Dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU), held in Baku, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport reported.

The meeting focused on priority areas of Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in transport, regional connectivity and infrastructure development.

The parties discussed the potential use of EU financial and investment instruments to develop the Middle Corridor, possible EU support for transport infrastructure development in Nakhchivan, the inclusion of the Zangezur Corridor in TEN-T, and ways to encourage European logistics companies to use the Middle Corridor. They also exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation in aviation and maritime transport.

Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev said the dialogue offered new prospects for maintaining positive momentum in relations between the parties and further developing cooperation in the transport sector. He added that such discussions provided an opportunity to review progress, reaffirm shared priorities and identify concrete next steps.

Director-General for Mobility and Transport at the European Commission (DG MOVE) Magda Kopczynska noted that cooperation had developed significantly since the meeting with the Azerbaijani delegation in Brussels last year. She identified regional connectivity, digitalization and aviation as key areas of common interest for expanding cooperation.

The parties agreed to intensify the exchange of views on the issues discussed in the next phase of the dialogue.