MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)Ask most people how to judge a mortgage offer, and they will point to one number: the rate. Patrick Donlon, who has spent close to four decades building and running mortgage lending businesses in Colorado, says that habit is a mistake he has watched repeat itself for years.

“A rate by itself tells you almost nothing,” Donlon says.“It doesn't tell you what the loan costs to close, how the payment changes down the road, or whether the lender will still be there if something goes wrong.”

Donlon's career has run through several mortgage companies, including Donlon Investment Group, 1st Federal Lending Group, First Lending Group, Nationwide Federal Lending Group, and Trusted American Mortgage. Across all of them, he says the same question kept surfacing from borrowers: which lender has the lowest rate. He argues it is the wrong first question.

What Rate Shopping Misses

Rate comparisons look simple, which is part of the appeal. Two numbers, side by side, and the lower one wins. Donlon says that simplicity hides the parts of a loan that matter more once the paperwork is signed.

“Fees, points, and loan structure change the real cost of borrowing,” he says.“So does how a lender handles the loan after closing. None of that shows up when you're only comparing rates.”

He also points to timing. A rate quoted today can shift before a loan closes, depending on the lender and the loan type. Borrowers who choose based on a single quoted number sometimes find the final terms look different from what drew them in.

“People aren't wrong to care about rate,” Donlon says.“They're wrong to stop there.”

Lessons From Four Decades in Lending

Donlon traces his approach back to how he was taught to run a business in the first place. He has cited Dale Carnegie's work on human relations as an early influence, and he says it shaped how he built every company that followed, lending included.

“The businesses that lasted were the ones built on relationships and trust, not the ones that won on price for a single transaction,” he says.“That's true in lending the same as it was in every other business I've run.”

That view has carried through a career that moved from financial services into other industries, including restaurant ownership, a recreational business, and agriculture, before returning to mortgage lending repeatedly. Donlon says the pattern was never about chasing the easiest offer on paper. It was about figuring out which arrangement actually served the person on the other side of the table.

He was recognized as a five-star mortgage lending professional in Colorado, an acknowledgment he attributes less to any single loan and more to a way of working that borrowers kept coming back to.

What Donlon Tells Borrowers to Look at Instead

Donlon says a more useful comparison looks past the rate to the full shape of the loan.

“Ask what the loan costs to close, not just what it costs to carry,” he says.“Ask whether the rate is locked and for how long. Ask who you'll actually talk to if your situation changes.”

He also tells borrowers to weigh the lender's track record, not just their quote.“A lender who's been doing this for years has handled the complications already,” Donlon says.“A quote doesn't tell you that. A conversation does.”

His point is not that rate doesn't matter. It's that treating it as the whole decision leaves out the parts of a mortgage that shape what a borrower actually pays and experiences over the life of the loan.

“The lowest number on a sheet of paper isn't the same as the best deal,” Donlon says.“I've seen that gap matter for almost forty years. It hasn't closed yet.”

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About Patrick Donlon

Patrick Terrance Donlon is an entrepreneur based in Greenwood Village, Colorado, with a business career spanning nearly four decades across financial services, hospitality, recreation, investments, and agriculture. His work has included Donlon Investment Group, First Lending Group, and Trusted American Mortgage, along with Ranchito LLC and Mortgamarket. He was recognized as a five-star mortgage lending professional in Colorado.