MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The latest addition brings together practical cooling performance, outdoor-ready functionality, and a nature-inspired design, offering a versatile gift option for the Black Friday and holiday shopping season.

JERICHO, N.Y., Nov. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the Black Friday and holiday shopping season approaches, RIVONOVA (By RIVO OUTDOOR) is expanding its Roll Top Backpack Cooler collection with a new Sandstone colorway for the 20L model. Inspired by natural earth tones, the new option introduces a refined, understated look while retaining the practical cooling and carrying features designed for outdoor adventures. It also offers a fresh gift option for consumers shopping for outdoor enthusiasts.

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A Natural, Earth-Inspired Color Meets Functional Design

Inspired by the natural textures and warm tones of sandstone formations, the new Sandstone colorway brings an earthy aesthetic to RIVONOVA's Roll Top Backpack Cooler 20L. Drawing from sun-warmed rock formations, sandy terrain, and the subtle variations of natural stone, the color captures the warmth and simplicity of the outdoors. Its muted beige tone offers an understated yet distinctive look, bringing a refined sense of style to outdoor adventures and everyday getaways.









Beyond its new look, the Roll Top Backpack Cooler is designed for greater freedom on the go. Its roll-top closure carrying design and foldable structure make it easy to bring along on outdoor adventures and compact to store when not in use. A two-way air valve further supports compression and buoyancy.

Portability doesn't come at the expense of performance. The 20L model delivers 24+ hours of cooling performance and IPX6-rated waterproof protection. Thoughtful details include an ergonomic carrying system, a durable 600D Eco TPU-coated shell with high-frequency welded seams, and a food-grade liner that can be pulled out for easy cleaning, making the cooler as practical to maintain as it is to carry.









Built Around Performance, Durability, and Design

The new Sandstone launch reflects RIVONOVA's broader approach to outdoor gear: bringing together reliable performance, lasting durability, and thoughtful design.









RIVONOVA's founder said, "Keeping things cold or protecting your belongings from water is just the starting point. What matters to us is what comes next: how well our gear holds up over time, how the little details make it easier to use, and whether you genuinely like how it looks and feels. We want to make gear you can count on and enjoy carrying, on the water and beyond."

Outdoor Essentials Designed for Different Adventures

Beyond the RIVONOVA Roll Top Backpack Cooler, RIVONOVA's collection includes waterproof backpacks and portable soft coolers, each developed around the practical needs of outdoor enthusiasts.









RIVONOVA Waterproof Backpack 30L

The RIVONOVA Waterproof Backpack 30L features IPX7-rated waterproof protection, an airtight zipper, and a built-in buoyancy design to help keep essential belongings protected in wet environments. With a 30L capacity, it offers ample storage space for clothing, electronics, and other personal items. Its clean, modern silhouette and streamlined details give this functional waterproof backpack a refined look that transitions naturally from outdoor adventures to everyday use.

RIVONOVA Magnetic Soft Backpack Cooler 24Can

The RIVONOVA Magnetic Soft Backpack Cooler 24Can combines a magnetic opening-and-closing mechanism for quick, convenient access with a food-grade interior lining. Its 48+ hour cooling performance helps keep food and beverages chilled, while the backpack-style design makes it comfortable and convenient to carry. With a thoughtfully shaped silhouette and clean, understated appearance, it brings a modern sense of style to everyday cooling gear.

Outdoor Gift Ideas for the Black Friday and Holiday Season

With Black Friday and the year-end holiday season approaching, RIVONOVA's outdoor gear offers practical and thoughtful gift options for those who appreciate spending time outside.

From the new Sandstone Roll Top Backpack Cooler to the Waterproof Backpack and Magnetic Soft Backpack Cooler, the collection brings together reliable functionality and understated design. Each piece is designed to be useful beyond the holiday season, making it a thoughtful gift that outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy throughout the year.

Explore the RIVONOVA Collection

Discover the new Sandstone Roll Top Backpack Cooler 20L and explore RIVONOVA's range of outdoor gear.



RIVONOVA Roll Top Backpack Cooler 20L/35L:

RIVONOVA Waterproof Backpack 30L: RIVONOVA Magnetic Soft Backpack Cooler 24Can:



Explore the full collection and find the right gear for your next adventure.



Official RIVONOVA Website: Official RIVONOVA Amazon Store:

About RIVONOVA

RIVONOVA is a premium outdoor gear brand specializing in waterproof bags, soft coolers, and functional outdoor equipment. Combining practical performance, durability, and thoughtful design, RIVONOVA creates gear that supports both outdoor activities and a more versatile outdoor lifestyle.

From kayaking and fishing to boating, camping, and weekend getaways, RIVONOVA's gear is designed for a range of outdoor experiences, helping people stay prepared and make the most of their time outside.

Company: RIVO OUTDOOR INC.

Contact Person: Leah

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