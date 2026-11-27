MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Civinity, AB (the) has completed the offering of the fourth tranche under its programme of fixed-rate notes (ISIN LT0000134413) maturing in 2029 (the Notes). The offering was made under the base prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 23 September 2026, covering the issuance and admission to trading on the regulated market of Notes with a nominal value of up to EUR 26,650,000 under the programme with a total nominal value of up to EUR 50,000,000. The investor demand for the Notes has reached 5 million euros.

The nominal value of a single note was 1,000 euros, and the yield to maturity offered to investors was 10 per cent. A total of 420 investors participated in the offering of the fourth tranche. Among them, 173 were investors from Lithuania, 158 from Estonia, and 82 from Latvia. Investors from nine countries participated. Foreign investors accounted for 58.8 per cent of participants and 54.4 per cent of the total subscription amount. Estonian investors represented 37.6 per cent of participants and 23.7 per cent of the amount; Latvian investors accounted for 19.7 per cent of the amount and other foreign investors for 11.0 per cent.

The offering was conducted from 5 November 2026 to 20 November 2026. The Company intends to use the funds raised primarily to finance the Group's expansion and acquisitions in foreign markets.

The vast majority of funds came from retail investors. Institutional participation was considerably lower than in June 2026. The Company attributes this in part to the increased liquidity needs of pension funds following Lithuania's second-pillar pension reform. The two public offerings in 2026 totalled EUR 18 million in nominal value and approximately EUR 18.7 million at the issue prices.

In 2026, the Group completed the acquisition of Metus in Croatia and Slovenia and, jointly with Sail Invest, of Admeo in Lithuania. In November, the Company announced an agreement to acquire 51 per cent of the shares in Stell, Estonia's largest privately owned integrated facility management company. On completion, the Group would have its own facility management teams in all three Baltic countries and more than 3,000 employees.

In the first half of 2026, the Group's reported revenue rose by 14.9 per cent year on year to EUR 52.9 million and EBITDA by 22.6 per cent to EUR 5.1 million. Unaudited pro forma revenue and EBITDA for the 12 months ended 30 June 2026 were EUR 121.3 million and EUR 9.7 million, respectively, up 31.4 per cent and 27.7 per cent year on year, including the full 12-month results of Metus.

The Notes offering was arranged by Luminor Bank AS Lithuanian Branch. The legal adviser to the issue was TEGOS Law Firm.

About Civinity

Civinity brings together businesses providing residential and commercial building maintenance, engineering and digital services. The Group operates in Lithuania, Latvia, the United Kingdom, Croatia and Slovenia. It employs 1,865 people, manages 95,000 residential units and maintains more than 5,000 commercial properties.

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Final terms (Tranche 4)



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Final terms (Tranche 4) (Civinity)