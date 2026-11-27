27 November 2026

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

The Company has received notification that on 26 November 2026, Antje Hensel-Roth, Chief People and External Affairs Officer, exercised options over 1,719 ordinary shares in the Company under the ICG Sharesave Plan.

The notification set out in this announcement is disclosed in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.