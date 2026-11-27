(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

27 November 2026 Transactions in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 20 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 421.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 430.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 426.484450





Date of purchase: 23 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 419.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 434.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 427.544250





Date of purchase: 24 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 429.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 435.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 432.508400





Date of purchase: 25 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 10,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 424.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 430.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 427.434200





Date of purchase: 26 November 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 1,265 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 440.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 450.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 441.557312

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 7,969,997 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 47,921 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result of the above, of the Group's 112,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 110,888,616 have voting rights and 1,459,187 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Following the completion of the transactions detailed in this announcement, Foresight Group Holdings Limited has paused purchases under its £50 million share buyback programme (announced on 11 April 2025). To date, the Company has repurchased a total of 7,969,997 ordinary shares under the programme for an aggregate consideration of £34,366,415.37. The Company intends to resume purchases in the future, which will be notified to the market via a subsequent RNS announcement.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 18 430.500 20/11/2026 08:23:23 LSE 364 430.500 20/11/2026 08:23:23 LSE 186 430.500 20/11/2026 08:31:19 LSE 474 430.000 20/11/2026 08:31:47 LSE 291 428.000 20/11/2026 08:34:44 LSE 193 429.500 20/11/2026 08:35:23 LSE 905 430.000 20/11/2026 08:44:05 LSE 406 430.000 20/11/2026 08:44:47 LSE 267 429.500 20/11/2026 08:44:47 LSE 213 428.000 20/11/2026 08:57:16 LSE 191 426.000 20/11/2026 09:06:35 LSE 191 425.500 20/11/2026 09:07:55 LSE 357 425.000 20/11/2026 09:09:05 LSE 249 425.000 20/11/2026 09:13:36 LSE 191 425.500 20/11/2026 09:17:29 LSE 443 425.500 20/11/2026 09:33:11 LSE 191 425.500 20/11/2026 09:37:27 LSE 483 424.500 20/11/2026 09:52:51 LSE 226 423.500 20/11/2026 09:57:39 LSE 86 425.000 20/11/2026 10:17:29 LSE 191 425.000 20/11/2026 10:19:00 LSE 191 424.000 20/11/2026 10:27:14 LSE 1133 425.000 20/11/2026 10:34:49 LSE 1004 426.500 20/11/2026 10:40:45 LSE 100 426.000 20/11/2026 10:47:35 LSE 149 426.000 20/11/2026 10:47:35 LSE 230 424.000 20/11/2026 11:32:08 LSE 4 423.500 20/11/2026 11:50:10 LSE 348 423.500 20/11/2026 12:02:47 LSE 360 423.000 20/11/2026 12:43:29 LSE 191 423.000 20/11/2026 13:00:01 LSE 174 421.500 20/11/2026 13:21:55 LSE 996 419.000 23/11/2026 08:03:47 LSE 57 421.000 23/11/2026 08:09:35 LSE 143 421.000 23/11/2026 08:09:35 LSE 289 422.000 23/11/2026 08:32:42 LSE 280 424.500 23/11/2026 08:48:43 LSE 57 424.500 23/11/2026 08:48:43 LSE 222 424.500 23/11/2026 08:48:43 LSE 418 426.000 23/11/2026 09:07:09 LSE 287 424.500 23/11/2026 09:24:06 LSE 233 425.500 23/11/2026 10:24:38 LSE 200 426.000 23/11/2026 10:57:34 LSE 314 424.500 23/11/2026 11:05:21 LSE 176 424.000 23/11/2026 12:16:41 LSE 131 424.000 23/11/2026 12:16:41 LSE 200 424.000 23/11/2026 13:22:09 LSE 591 428.500 23/11/2026 13:56:48 LSE 321 428.500 23/11/2026 13:56:48 LSE 200 427.500 23/11/2026 13:57:54 LSE 200 428.000 23/11/2026 14:05:29 LSE 844 428.000 23/11/2026 14:08:52 LSE 200 428.000 23/11/2026 14:24:41 LSE 518 430.000 23/11/2026 14:28:38 LSE 358 429.000 23/11/2026 14:33:16 LSE 200 429.500 23/11/2026 14:42:22 LSE 482 430.500 23/11/2026 14:51:16 LSE 305 432.000 23/11/2026 15:11:57 LSE 194 434.500 23/11/2026 15:33:39 LSE 221 434.500 23/11/2026 15:34:43 LSE 193 434.500 23/11/2026 15:41:18 LSE 400 434.000 23/11/2026 15:41:41 LSE 193 434.000 23/11/2026 15:41:41 LSE 177 434.000 23/11/2026 15:41:41 LSE 400 434.000 23/11/2026 15:41:41 LSE 274 432.500 24/11/2026 08:28:10 LSE 1348 432.500 24/11/2026 08:28:10 LSE 960 432.000 24/11/2026 08:29:14 LSE 1589 433.500 24/11/2026 08:49:11 LSE 194 435.500 24/11/2026 08:51:55 LSE 506 435.500 24/11/2026 08:52:40 LSE 506 435.000 24/11/2026 08:55:02 LSE 216 433.500 24/11/2026 09:08:02 LSE 273 433.500 24/11/2026 09:08:02 LSE 314 434.000 24/11/2026 09:34:41 LSE 284 433.000 24/11/2026 09:35:19 LSE 902 433.000 24/11/2026 09:36:35 LSE 223 431.500 24/11/2026 10:30:07 LSE 311 431.500 24/11/2026 10:30:07 LSE 246 431.000 24/11/2026 10:39:55 LSE 165 430.000 24/11/2026 10:48:28 LSE 252 430.000 24/11/2026 10:48:28 LSE 262 429.500 24/11/2026 11:14:46 LSE 100 430.000 24/11/2026 11:48:57 LSE 801 430.000 24/11/2026 11:49:11 LSE 25 429.000 24/11/2026 12:13:28 LSE 249 429.000 24/11/2026 12:13:28 LSE 826 426.000 25/11/2026 08:00:37 LSE 602 427.000 25/11/2026 08:48:58 LSE 232 426.500 25/11/2026 09:12:45 LSE 433 424.500 25/11/2026 09:47:03 LSE 561 427.000 25/11/2026 10:12:00 LSE 196 429.500 25/11/2026 10:35:50 LSE 1048 429.000 25/11/2026 10:45:08 LSE 451 428.500 25/11/2026 11:12:56 LSE 493 429.000 25/11/2026 11:49:50 LSE 275 428.500 25/11/2026 11:58:50 LSE 245 427.500 25/11/2026 13:09:02 LSE 203 427.500 25/11/2026 13:30:52 LSE 762 430.000 25/11/2026 14:09:42 LSE 495 429.500 25/11/2026 14:09:42 LSE 132 428.500 25/11/2026 14:31:19 LSE 126 428.500 25/11/2026 14:31:19 LSE 262 428.000 25/11/2026 14:31:50 LSE 214 426.500 25/11/2026 14:40:57 LSE 233 425.500 25/11/2026 14:43:53 LSE 358 425.500 25/11/2026 14:45:07 LSE 146 425.500 25/11/2026 14:50:37 LSE 395 425.500 25/11/2026 14:50:37 LSE 431 425.500 25/11/2026 14:51:00 LSE 233 427.500 25/11/2026 15:00:37 LSE 198 427.500 25/11/2026 15:00:37 LSE 220 426.500 25/11/2026 15:10:55 LSE 196 425.500 25/11/2026 15:15:48 LSE 34 425.500 25/11/2026 15:16:14 LSE 1068 440.000 26/11/2026 08:02:55 LSE 197 450.000 26/11/2026 08:12:05 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7443 821577

...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

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