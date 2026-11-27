MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Invalda INVL's equity reached EUR 265.2 million, or EUR 21.31 per share, at the end of September. Total equity, considering the impact of dividends, increased by 24.9% compared to the same period last year, while the net asset value (NAV) per share grew by 21.2%.

In the first nine months of this year, Invalda INVL earned an unaudited net profit of EUR 18.5 million, a third more than in the same period last year (EUR 13.9 million).

'It was an active and successful quarter, highlighted by the sale of AB Litagra, which valued the company at an enterprise value of EUR 95 million and generated a total return of 4.5 times for Invalda INVL. The transaction is a clear reflection of our investment approach: we invest when we see opportunities and can contribute our expertise and capital, work with the team to implement change, strengthen and grow the business, and sell it when the time is right,' says Darius Šulnis, the CEO of Invalda INVL.

Strategic core business: alternative asset management and family office services

Total client assets under management amounted to EUR 2.3 billion at the end of September, 11.3% more than a year earlier. Invalda INVL's revenue from the management of client assets in the first nine months amounted to EUR 17.1 million, 24.9% more than in the same period last year.

The result for the group's strategic business, including the company's investments in products managed by INVL Asset Management (INVL), was a profit of EUR 7.7 million, 3.5 times more than last year.

This result was supported by investments in the INVL Baltic Sea Growth Fund and the INVL Private Equity Fund II, which together had an impact of EUR 2.4 million on profit. INVL Technology added EUR 2.1 million to the result.

The trailing 12-month revenue of the portfolio companies of the group's private equity funds reached EUR 1.1 billion, 21% more than a year earlier. Normalised EBITDA grew by 30% to more than EUR 280 million. These companies employ over 10 thousand people.

In the third quarter, INVL Private Equity Fund II entered into two new transactions. Together with its partner Tesonet, the fund completed the acquisition of the Šiaurės licėjus network of schools and kindergartens. It also signed agreements to acquire the fish processing companies Nordian Group and Norvelita (the transaction was completed in October).

After the end of the third quarter, INVL established the INVL European Banking Opportunities Fund, which will invest in banks in Central and Eastern Europe. EUR 70.6 million was raised in the fund's first closing, of which EUR 10 million is being invested by Invalda INVL itself. The fund is an example of the search for new opportunities and one of the most important projects for the near term.

The INVL Sustainable Timberland and Farmland Fund II, which manages forests and agricultural land, completed the sale of more than 2.6 thousand hectares of forest in the Vidzeme and Latgale regions of Latvia.

Balance-sheet investments

From its balance-sheet investment portfolio, which excludes the strategic business, Invalda INVL earned EUR 12.9 million in the first nine months of this year.

In the third quarter, Invalda INVL, together with other shareholders, signed an agreement to sell the agricultural group Litagra to the Estonian company Infortar (the transaction was completed in October). The sale of Litagra increased Invalda INVL's nine-month result by EUR 7.3 million.

Maib, the largest bank in Moldova, continued to perform strongly and increased the company's result by EUR 4.8 million over the first three quarters of the year.

The investment in Artea bank had a positive impact of EUR 0.6 million on Invalda INVL's profit. As the bank is going through a period of important strategic change and internal transformation, Invalda INVL views the bank's lower profit as an investment in the quality of its operations, future growth and success.

Attached:

- Factsheet for 9 months of 2026.

- The Company's set of interim financial statements for the nine months of 2026. It has been prepared for the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, which will decide on the allocation of dividends for a period shorter than the financial year, ended 30 September 2026. These statements are published solely in connection with the adoption of that decision and do not constitute voluntarily disclosed interim information under the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania.

Further information:

Darius Sulnis, CEO of Invalda INVL

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Invalda INVL Group overview 3Q2026 Invalda INVL 9 months 2026 companys financial statements