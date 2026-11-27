The deaths were reported in Chandel district, particularly in Chakpikarong subdivision and surrounding areas, since November 18. Authorities initially reported 11 deaths and more than 180 hospitalisations, but the toll had risen to 16 by Saturday, November 21, according to Indian media reports.

The Indian Express reported that 12 patients were being treated in intensive care units at hospitals in Imphal, while medical teams were continuing to monitor those affected. Several patients reportedly experienced dizziness, abdominal pain and other symptoms, with some requiring haemodialysis.

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited Shija Hospital and Babina Hospital on Friday to assess patients' conditions and review the medical response. He said the government would investigate the incident and ensure that those responsible were punished.

The chief minister also directed authorities to strengthen medical assistance in the affected areas. A specialist medical team, accompanied by essential medicines, was dispatched to Chandel district to support local healthcare facilities.

Preliminary police findings indicate that the suspected adulterated liquor was reportedly purchased from Sugnu, in neighbouring Kakching district, rather than manufactured in Chandel. Police have warned residents against consuming locally brewed alcohol or beverages from unidentified sources.

By Saturday, police had arrested six people in connection with the suspected liquor poisoning, according to The Indian Express. Investigators were examining the supply and distribution network behind the suspected contaminated alcohol.

The exact cause of the deaths has not yet been conclusively established. Authorities are investigating whether methanol or other toxic substances were present in the liquor, with medical and forensic findings expected to help determine the cause.

Methanol, an industrial chemical sometimes used in the production of illicit alcoholic beverages, can cause severe poisoning, blindness and death. Even relatively small quantities can be fatal. In India, illegal liquor production and distribution have repeatedly resulted in mass poisoning incidents, particularly among economically disadvantaged communities unable to afford licensed alcohol.

In a similar incident in July 2020, at least 120 people died after consuming toxic illicit liquor in Punjab state. The latest tragedy has renewed concerns about the dangers of unregulated alcohol production and the enforcement of laws against illegal liquor sales.

Authorities have urged people who may have consumed alcohol from suspected sources to seek medical attention immediately, even if they have not yet developed symptoms.

The state government has also constituted a high-level inquiry committee to establish how the suspected contaminated liquor was produced, distributed and consumed. The investigation will examine its source, chemical composition, medical findings and circumstances surrounding the deaths, The New Indian Express reported.