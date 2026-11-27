MENAFN - Live Mint) The legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur's estate is back in court after mediation failed. A disputed will reportedly leaves his entire personal estate to his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur. Samaira and Kiaan, Sunjay's children with actor Karisma Kapoor, have challenged the document on the grounds that it is forged. The dispute also involves control of the RK Family trust.

Sunjay's mother, Rani Kapur, has also questioned the will's authenticity. She reportedly sought ₹6,000 crore to settle her claims against the trust, according to the Bar and Bench. The Supreme Court ended mediation on November 26.

| RK Family Trust dispute: SC ends mediation between Rani Kapur, Priya Sachdeva

Speaking to ANI, Rani called the dispute“deeply painful” and“personal”. She said her late husband had built the family business and properties over several decades. Rani said she had helped build the company and their family home after moving to Delhi.

"It's very hurtful for me because my husband made this trust and gave everything to me. This girl (Priya) tried to take over everything my husband built all his life,” she said.

“I'm scared now. What is she going to do to me? I don't know what she is going to do to get the wealth, and it's all my husband's work. Nobody else's. My son took over because he's the son. That's it... I don't want her near that place," she added.

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Rani alleged that assets were transferred without her consent while she was ill. She claimed Priya started taking charge of the business soon after Sunjay's death. The Times of India reported that Rani had sent Priya a notice asking her to stop acting as trustee. Rani said Priya's removal took effect when the notice period ended.

Karisma Kapoor and her children

Karisma Kapoor and Sunjay divorced in 2016. The Bollywood actress made domestic abuse allegations against Sunjay and Rani during the divorce proceedings.

After Sunjay Kapur suffered an untimely death in June 2025, Rani and her daughter Mandhira Kapur Smith publicly backed Karisma's children. Priya has since sought certified records from the divorce proceedings as part of the litigation.

Samaira and Kiaan argue that their father would have been unlikely to leave them out entirely. Their lawyer claimed they were entitled to a 24%-26% share of the trust.

| '80 no age to fight': SC pushes for mediation between Rani Kapur & Priya Sachdev

Priya's lawyers argued she was entitled to 60% of the trust. According to them, the remaining 40% should be split among Sunjay's children.

In April, the Delhi High Court directed Priya to preserve Sunjay's assets while the dispute continued. In May, the Supreme Court appointed former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud to mediate. The talks ended without a settlement.

The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi High Court to decide pending requests to protect trust assets. It asked the High Court to do so within a set time. Meanwhile, the challenge brought by Karisma's children concerns what they stand to inherit from their father.