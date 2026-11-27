MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) -- under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) -- has inaugurated a new centre in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, expanding its nationwide network to 75 centres and strengthening technology infrastructure in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, an official statement said on Friday.

Developed with an investment of approximately Rs 18.25 crore on a 2-acre land parcel, the Bareilly Centre will strengthen the regional IT/ITeS ecosystem by providing an institutional platform for technology enterprises and emerging entrepreneurs, the statement from the Ministry of Electronics & IT said.

The centre was inaugurated by Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada. Developed with an investment of about Rs 18.25 crore on a two-acre site.

The minister said the facility is a gift to the youth of the entire Rohilkhand region, especially Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, and Badaun, to avoid their migration to major hubs like Mumbai, Noida, and Hyderabad for IT, startups, incubation, innovation, and research.

He lauded the visionary leadership and long-term policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, centre-state coordination and commitments to train one crore youth in artificial intelligence (AI).

Further, he praised efforts to build a semiconductor chip manufacturing and packaging ecosystem to reduce foreign dependence and strengthen supply chain resilience after disruptions like the COVID-19 pandemic, expand data centres and software exports.

Of STPI's 75 centres, 67 are located in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, reflecting its sustained focus on decentralising technology infrastructure and enabling regional entrepreneurship.

"Bareilly and the surrounding areas have considerable potential in terms of talent and entrepreneurship. The centre will provide an important platform for young people, startups and technology enterprises to explore new opportunities, develop innovative ideas and contribute to the state's economic progress,” said Dr. Arun Kumar Saxena, Minister of State for Forest & Environment, Zoological Garden and Climate Change, Uttar Pradesh.

-IANS

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