Empower Celebrates The UAE's 55Th Eid Al Etihad, Honouring The Values Of Unity And National Pride
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, November 2026: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, celebrated the UAE's 55th Eid Al Etihad at its headquarters. The celebration was held in a patriotic atmosphere that reflected pride in the nation's journey and achievements, and was attended by H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, along with the company's employees. The celebration featured a variety of national and heritage activities that showcased the authenticity of Emirati identity and the richness of the UAE's cultural heritage. These included traditional performances, an Emirati crafts corner, and interactive activities that encouraged employee participation, fostering stronger connections among employees and reinforcing the values of unity, belonging, and teamwork. “Eid Al Etihad embodies the exceptional journey of a nation whose foundations were laid by the Founding Fathers, who made unity, cohesion and collective action the cornerstone of building a country that has become a global model for development, leadership and achievement. On this cherished occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations to our wise leadership and the people of the UAE, and express our pride in the progress and prosperity the country has achieved across all fields over fifty-five years. We draw inspiration from the Union's journey and its deeply rooted values, which motivate us to continue striving, contributing, and supporting our leadership's vision for a more sustainable and prosperous future. At Empower, we are committed to embedding these values in our corporate culture and to fostering a sense of belonging and responsibility among our employees. This supports our continued efforts in innovation, efficiency and sustainability, and strengthens our contribution to the comprehensive development and growth that the UAE continues to witness,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. The celebration reflects Empower's commitment to engaging employees in national occasions, strengthening their connection to the UAE's national identity, and fostering a deep sense of pride and belonging. It also provides an opportunity to celebrate the nation's rich heritage and remarkable achievements while promoting unity, collaboration, and stronger bonds among employees. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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