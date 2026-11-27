Announced in run up to GITEX Global 2026, it is Abu Dhabi's government-backed marketplace for high-value transactions, starting with used cars Connected to official government records, it is an additional service on TAMM that will allow every user to create and view listings, chat and negotiate, make payments and transfer ownership all in one app Alongside used cars, TAMM Marketplace will also sell newly issued special number plates

Abu Dhabi, UAE, November 2026: Abu Dhabi Government has announced TAMM Marketplace, making the app the first in the world to combine government-held vehicle data with the full process of buying and selling a used car. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Announced in the run-up to GITEX Global 2026, TAMM Marketplace is powered by trust. Sitting within TAMM, it means used car listings can pull ownership and accident history, make, model and year directly from government and police data.

A seller selects their car from their TAMM profile, the verified data auto-populates the listing, and buyers can see the vehicle details come from government records. Once a sale is agreed, the payment and legal ownership transfer takes place on TAMM, while motor insurance is also available on the app. Every buyer and seller is verified as TAMM profiles are connected to UAE PASS.

Plus, for the first time, users will be able to buy newly released special number plates. The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) will release Abu Dhabi plates approximately six times per year, and users can browse available numbers and complete the purchase through the app. Previously, number plates could only be bought or sold on the secondary market.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director General of TAMM, said:“Buying a used car on a stranger's word is a pain point people experience everywhere in the world. TAMM Marketplace is a start towards ending that – it is a platform powered by trust. Buyers and sellers see the same government-held record of the car, and the entire process stays in one place, from the first message to the transfer of ownership.

“Alongside all of our partners, our ambition is for TAMM to make more of everyday life in Abu Dhabi simpler. That means looking beyond traditional government services at the moments where we can remove friction and give people time back.”

It will be available to the public next month. At launch, the ability to auto-populate data is for vehicles registered in Abu Dhabi. Cars registered in other emirates can also be listed, but they do not carry the same government-record history or ownership information. Only mileage and physical condition are declared by sellers.

The Abu Dhabi Government will participate in GITEX Global 2026, which is hosted across Dubai World Trade Centre and Expo City Dubai from 7 to 11 December, under the theme:“We take care of the time. You reclaim the moments.” It will show how AI and technology is being used in public services to give people their time back.

TAMM Marketplace is the latest addition to TAMM, Abu Dhabi's unified government services platform combining more than 1,200 public and private services with a customer satisfaction rating of 94.5%. It follows last month's launch of TAMM Global, the company established to make the technology behind TAMM available to governments worldwide for the first time.

TAMM Marketplace will be available in Arabic and English. Further categories and services will be introduced over time.

About DGE:

The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) is enabling Abu Dhabi government entities to unlock their potential and shape the government of the future. DGE provides next-generation government services via effortless customer experiences and formulates policies and frameworks to enable a streamlined, resilient, and fully technology-empowered government that can best support government entities, citizens, and residents with seamless and customer-centric service delivery.

DGE was established in 2023, bringing multiple government entities under one organisation: the Department of Government Support, Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, Human Resources Authority, Abu Dhabi School of Government, TAMM, and Mawaheb, with the Statistics Center Abu Dhabi as an affiliate entity. DGE leads the digital transformation for the Abu Dhabi Government.