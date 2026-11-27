Dubai International Chamber Concludes Trade Mission In Budapest With 210 B2B Meetings Between Companies From Dubai And Hungary
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 22 Dubai-based companies explore expansion opportunities in Hungary Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
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H.E. Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah:“We are committed to strengthening business partnerships with promising global markets and opening new avenues for Dubai companies to expand and explore trade and investment opportunities.”
Dubai Chambers signed four MoUs during the mission to strengthen cooperation with the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency, the Confederation of Hungarian Businesses, and the Young Entrepreneurs Association of Hungary.
Non-oil trade between Dubai and Hungary reached AED 2.9 billion in 2025, recording year-on-year growth of 12.6%.
Active Hungarian membership of Dubai Chamber of Commerce grew by 720% over five years to reach 246 companies at the end of 2025.
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